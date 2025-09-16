Who are the Weisblatt brothers? All about Canadian hockey player family as Orca Weisblatt dies in car accident

Orca Wiesblatt (Image via X/@WHLHitmen)

The hockey community is mourning the sudden loss of Canadian forward Orca Wiesblatt, who died in a car crash over the weekend in British Columbia. He was 25 years old. The Allen Americans of the ECHL, with which he had signed last month, confirmed the news and praised him for his energy, toughness, and “infectious smile.”

The loss has thrust a spotlight once more on the extraordinary saga of the Wiesblatt family. Raised in Calgary by their single mother, Kim, the four hockey-playing brothers, Ocean, Orca, Ozzy, and Oasis, navigated significant financial and personal obstacles to make careers for themselves in the sport.

Each of the four Wiesblatt brothers made their way into hockey and found a career they made uniquely their own despite adversity in their childhood.

Orca Wiesblatt of the Great Wiesblatt Family has Sadly Passed Away.



In a car accident in British Columbia...



SO Very Sad!



I've seen the Weisblatt Family Grow Up, Mature, and Star.



A Truly Incredible Family, to put it modestly.



-



WISE WIESBLATT'S

-



Ocean, 26-years-old,… pic.twitter.com/f7He8SHVce — -OAD's -B.W. (@OADSBW) September 15, 2025

According to The New York Times, Ocean, the oldest of the trio, made a stop in junior hockey before skating for the Athens Rock Lobsters and finishing last season with the Danville Dashers.

Orca, the second-oldest, created room for himself with the Calgary Hitmen before debuting professionally in 2024. Ozzy, the most famous of the group, was chosen in the first round of N.H.L. 2020 draft by the San Jose Sharks and made his N.H.L. debut last season.

The youngest of them, Oasiz, is currently playing for the Milwaukee Admirals of the American Hockey League and is working on developing his professional career. Along with Oasiz, their sister Oceania, and their mom are in the center of this close-knit family.

A look into the family as tributes pour in for Orca Wiesblatt

Their mother, who is deaf and raised five children essentially alone, persevered and worked tirelessly to support her children's love of hockey, even with costs for equipment, travel, and registration fees being so high.

The boys did not have an easy time growing up. There were times that they wore second-hand equipment, stayed in cars during tournaments, or relied on the generosity of friends, families of teammates, and the community to continue on.

Orca was getting ready for a second professional season after a rookie year in 2024-25, with the Athens Rock Lobsters of the Federal Prospects Hockey League, where he made a name for himself by racking up 42 points in only 37 games.

In 2019, Kim White and her sons Ocean, Orca, Ozzy, and Oasiz Wiesblatt were featured on Home Team Heroes. Kim, a deaf single mother of 5, made incredible sacrifices so her boys could play hockey. Tonight, Ozzy Wiesblatt made his NHL debut with the Nashville Predators. pic.twitter.com/x8i0ngasxY — sophie (@sophiemg2018) January 4, 2025

Before that, he played four seasons for the WHL’s Calgary Hitmen and his gritty, physical style of play was a hit with fans. His passing was “tragic,” the Hitmen said in a statement to the organization, and they were “heartbroken” for his family and friends.

"We are heartbroken for his family, friends, and everyone that knew and loved him. On behalf of the ownership, management, coaches, players, and staff of Calgary Sports and Entertainment , we extend our deepest heartfelt sympathies during this very difficult time," Hitmen wrote on X.

On the other hand, the Allen Americans head coach and general manager Steve Martinson released a separate statement addressing Orca Wiesblatt's personality and successful career. He said:

"He wasn’t just skilled, he was a momentum-changing hitter. I can still see his grin when he would return to the bench after one of his big hits. That is what we will miss the most, his infectious smile," Steve Martinson said in a statement.

With tributes from across the hockey world flooding in, Orca's legacy will be remembered with the strength of his family. The story of the Wiesblatt brothers is seen as one of perseverance and sacrifice.