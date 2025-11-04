"It was tough on me": Kristin Chenoweth breaks silence on backlash over Charlie Kirk remarks

Kristin Chenoweth Reflects on Backlash Over Comments About Charlie Kirk’s Death (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

Kristin Chenoweth recently talked about the criticism she faced after responding to the passing of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk. The TV star and Broadway performer shared that the backlash "almost broke" her, but she also explained that she has moved on from the experience.

“It was tough on me,” Chenoweth, 57, told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published Monday. “But I’m not going to answer any questions about it because I dealt with it,” she said, adding, “It nearly broke me, and that’s all I’m going to say. You probably know my heart, so you probably know.”

Kristen Chenoweth opens up as she takes on the most challenging role of her career in #TheQueenOfVersailles — just weeks ahead of #Wicked: For Good taking flight in cinemas.



Full interview: https://t.co/JvgrFk5uzA pic.twitter.com/Mkl28KsA8L — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 3, 2025

Kirk lost his life on September 10 after being shot on stage at Utah Valley University during a stop on his American Comeback Tour.

After hearing the tragic news, Chenoweth shared her condolences in the comment section of an Instagram post made by Turning Point USA, the nonprofit organization Kirk founded.

“I’m. So. Upset. Didn’t always agree but appreciated some perspectives. What a heartbreak. His young family,” she wrote, referring to Kirk’s wife, Erika Kirk, and their two children. “I know where he is now. Heaven. But still.”

She also posted on Instagram Stories, calling the incident a “sad, senseless and disgusting act,” and urged her followers to “pray for the Kirk family.”

Backlash over Kristin Chenoweth’s tribute stems from Kirk’s anti-LGBTQ+ views

Kristin Chenoweth, like many public figures, offered her condolences. However, some of her fans criticized her. This was because Kirk had a history of making anti-LGBTQ+ remarks and opposing same-sex marriage and trans rights. These views clashed with Chenoweth’s years of supporting LGBTQ+ rights.

Days later, Chenoweth addressed the response in an emotional interview with NY1’s Frank DiLella. When asked about the “mixed reactions,” she replied,

“Mixed? You’re being kind.”

During the conversation, DiLella noted Chenoweth’s “big LGBTQ+ fan base” and asked what she hoped to “convey” by expressing heartbreak over Kirk’s death. Chenoweth grew tearful as she explained,

“I saw what happened online with my own eyes and I had a human moment of reflection right then.”

She went on to acknowledge that her comment unintentionally hurt some of her fans.

“I came to understand that my comment hurt some folks and that hurt me so badly. I would never,” she said.