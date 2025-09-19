What did Kristin Chenoweth say about Charlie Kirk? Broadway star issues emotional statement defending her comments

Kristin Chenoweth attends the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures "Wicked" at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on November 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Actress Kristin Chenoweth has broken her silence in the aftermath of facing backlash after her comments related to conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s death went viral. Kirk was shot in the neck during a debate at the Utah Valley University on September 10. After his killing, Chenoweth took to social media to express her sympathies for the slain podcaster’s death. As per Deadline, Chenoweth wrote,

“I’m. So. Upset. Didn’t always agree but appreciated some perspectives. What a heartbreak. His young family. I know where he is now. Heaven. But still.”

Chenoweth faced intense backlash on social media in wake of her comment. Her fan base, which includes members of the LGBTQ+ community, retaliated against the fact that Chenoweth expressed solidarity with Kirk, who is known for his anti-LGBTQ rhetoric.

Additionally, Chenoweth echoed fellow actress Selma Blair’s comments on Kirk’s assassination, who according to People Magazine, wrote,

“This incredible man. Who would go into the cauldron of indoctrination. And use logic to have dialogue. I am sick for his family. For all of us.”

The publication noted that Chenoweth responded to Blair’s message and wrote, “What you said Selma.”

Kristin Chenoweth addressed the backlash that she received following her comment on Charlie Kirk’s death

Kristin Chenoweth’s expression of sorrow at Charlie Kirk’s death led to her fan base becoming upset at seeing her support the rhetoric often used by Kirk in his debates and podcasts. Fans particularly questioned the actress’ support for some of Kirk’s views. Some netizens also challenged the actress based on the fact that her LGBTQ fan base was impacted by Kirk’s anti-trans rhetoric.

A netizen took to X to comment on Chenoweth’s statement, and said,

“Why the f**k is Kristin Chenoweth saying Charlie Kirk is going to heaven???? And what views did you “appreciate”, Kristin???? WOMAN WHAT ???”

Another fan criticized Chenoweth’s position, and wrote on X,

“I thought #KristenChenoweth was actually taking a stand on Kirk's anti-trans rhetoric. Turns out the woman whose career has been propped up by #lgbtqcommunity adoration had to insert herself into the discourse instead of enjoying the quiet luxury of keeping her mouth shut.”

I thought #KristenChenoweth was actually taking a stand on Kirk's anti-trans rhetoric. Turns out the woman whose career has been propped up by #lgbtqcommunity adoration had to insert herself into the discourse instead of enjoying the quiet luxury of keeping her mouth shut. pic.twitter.com/NBESfF10fL — Staten Island Fairy (@StatenIslFairy) September 12, 2025

Now, while appearing for an interview with Spectrum News/NY1, Chenoweth responded to the adverse reaction to her comments. In the interview, Frank DiLella asked the actress,

“You have a big LGBTQ+ fan base. You know, for members and allies in the LGBTQ+ community, Charlie was a controversial figure. He openly opposed same-s*x marriage, trans rights. So I ask, what were you hoping to convey with that post?”

Visibly overcome with emotions, Chenoweth referred to the fact that the video of Kirk’s shooting had flooded the internet, and said,

“Oh, goodness. I’m sorry if emotion get involved here, forgive me. I saw what happened online with my own eyes. And I had a human moment of reflection.”

Addressing the backlash she faced from her fan base, Chenoweth stated that she was pained by the reaction to her comment. She added,

“Right then, I came to understand that my comment hurt some folks and that hurt me. So I would never. It's no secret that I have been, that I'm a Christian, that I'm a person of faith. It's also no secret that I am an advocate for the LGBTQ plus community, and for some, that doesn't go together.”

However, Chenoweth stated that for her, her faith and religion is intricately tied to her advocacy and support of the LGBTQ+ community.