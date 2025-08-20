Who are Naruto and Safine? Police are investigating streamer Jean Pormanove's death after he was allegedly humiliated and abused by fellow streamers

Kick logo displayed on a phone screen is seen in this illustration photo taken in Poland on December 15, 2024. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

46-year-old streamer Jean Pormanove passed away during a live streaming event. According to The Guardian, Jean had gained fame by coming up with live internet shows in which he was humiliated or abused. Prosecutors from the city of Nice claimed that Jean passed away on Monday, August 18.

Prosecutors had further stated that they had ordered an autopsy and launched an investigation to determine details surrounding the streamer's death. French media outlets reported that Jean was livestreaming on Kick in the days prior to his demise, where he was apparently subjected to abuse by fellow streamers Naruto and Safine.

Naruto, aka Owen Cenazandotti, is a social media personality who launched his TikTok account in 2022. As of now, Naruto has more than 97K followers on Instagram. Meanwhile, Safine is also a social media personality who has been a part of the latest livestream of Jean. Safine has a follower count of about 100K on Instagram.

According to Dexerto, reports claimed that Jean was tortured for about ten days before his demise, including physical violence, sleep deprivation, and the forced consumption of toxic items. The outlet further stated that there were viral clips suggesting that Jean Pormanove was hit as well as shot at with paintball guns.

While netizens have shared condolences on social media platforms after Jean Pormanove passed away, a statement was issued by Kick as well. According to a spokesperson representing the Australian platform, they were reviewing the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident. The spokesperson further told the BBC,

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of Jeanpormanove and extend our condolences to his family, friends and community."

The spokesperson reportedly also stated that the Australian live streaming platform had now been "urgently reviewing the circumstances and engaging with relevant stakeholders to investigate the situation." Clara Chappaz, France's minister for digital affairs and artificial intelligence, bashed the platform for letting such content remain online. In a tweet, posted on August 19, Clara wrote,

"The responsibility of online platforms regarding the dissemination of illicit content is not optional: it is the law. This type of failure can lead to the worst and has no place in France, Europe, or anywhere else."

Le décès de Jean Pormanove et les violences qu’il a subies sont une horreur absolue. J’adresse toutes mes condoléances à sa famille et à ses proches.



Jean Pormanove a été humilié et maltraité pendant des mois en direct sur la plateforme Kick.

Une enquête judiciaire est en cours.… — Clara Chappaz (@ClaraChappaz) August 19, 2025

Clara further confirmed that she had reached out to French media regulator Arcom and referred the situation to them. Meanwhile, Sarah El Haïry, France's High Commissioner for Children, bashed Kick as well for failing to regulate content being posted online. Sarah further described the streamer's death as "horrifying." Sarah wrote in a tweet dated August 19,

"Platforms have an immense responsibility in regulating online content so that our children are not exposed to violent content."

J’apprends le décès du streamer #jeanpormanove.

Horrifiant.



Les plateformes ont une responsabilité immense dans la régulation des contenus en ligne afin que nos enfants ne soient pas exposés à des contenus violents.

J’appelle les parents à la plus grande vigilance. — Sarah EL HAÏRY (@sarahelhairy) August 19, 2025

The case surrounding Jean's demise is currently an ongoing investigation.

In January 2025, Naruto and Safine were taken into custody, according to reports by Dexerto. They were suspected of producing livestreams that were particularly based on exploiting vulnerable individuals. Both the streamers, however, were released on the same day.