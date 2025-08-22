Was Jean Pormanove's death caused by torture and abuse? French investigators reveal findings

Jean Pormanove

On Monday, August 18, Jean Pormanove - a French Kick streamer - was found dead in Contes, France.

After his autopsy results were out on Thursday, August 21, Damien Martinelli - the prosecutor handling his case - shared with the press that Pormanove's death was not caused by anything traumatic or the intervention of a third party. Martinelli said (per BBC):

"The probable causes of death appear to be medical and/or toxicological."

While Jean Pormanove did have a few healed lesions and bruises, there were no "internal or external traumatic injuries" found on his body.

Martinelli also shared that further tests were ordered to figure out if the streamer - born Raphael Graven - had a heart condition which could've caused his death. Per the BBC, the Graven was also receiving treatment for his thyroid before he passed away.

Before his death, Graven was temporarily living in a rented home in Contes - a village near Nice - for streaming purposes. Sky News also reported that the streamer had been on the run for 10 days. He was also popular for his livestreams, where he suffered humiliation and violence.

Clara Chappaz - the French digital technology minister - confirmed that a "judicial investigation" was underway following Pormanove's death, after claiming that he had been "humiliated and abused for months," adding (per Sky News):

"Holding online platforms responsible for the dissemination of illegal content is not an option: it is the law. This type of failure can lead to the worst and has no place in France, Europe, or anywhere else."

France's commissioner called Jean Pormanove's death "horrifying"

I never heard of Jean Pormanove until today, He was clearly being physically bullied for the sake of content.



The most disturbing part is The same people who laughed at it and encouraged the abuse are now mourning his death. It’s honestly embarrassing. https://t.co/4UVIsYUd6X — Ꭲɑʏᴏ⁣ (@TayoPSG) August 18, 2025

Following Jean Pormanove's death, the local media reported that the streamer was subjected to sleep deprivation and violence in his most recent streams. Graven's death also took place during a live broadcast when he was asleep.

Sahar El Hairy, the French high commissioner for children, called Pormanove's death "horrifying," adding:

"Platforms have an immense responsibility to regulate online content so that our children are not exposed to violent content. I urge parents to be extremely vigilant."

Before his death, Jean Pormanove had a following of one million across his social media platforms, with Kick being the central platform of his popularity. A representative of the streaming platform told Sky News after Graven's death:

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of Jean Pormanove and extend our condolences to his family, friends, and community. We are urgently reviewing the circumstances and engaging with relevant stakeholders to investigate the situation."

In the wake of Jean Pormanove's death, Adin Ross tweeted on Tuesday, August 19, that Drake and he would be covering the funeral costs of he late streamer, and also sent out prayers to the 46-year-old's family. Drake has yet to make a comment about the matter.