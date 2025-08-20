What happened to Jean Pormanove? Adin Ross claims he and Drake will be covering the French streamer’s funeral expenses

Adin Ross and Drake to Cover Jean Pormanove’s Funeral Expenses (Image via X / @JeanPormanove)

Jean Pormanove, a French content creator with the online alias "JP," died while doing a long livestream challenge. People found the 46-year-old, whose real name was Raphaël Graven, unresponsive in a room he had rented to stream on Monday, August 18.

The Nice prosecutor's office released a statement saying they've started looking into how he died. Though the investigation continues, officials have said nothing looks suspicious so far, and they're waiting for autopsy results.

🚨 Drake et Adin Ross annoncent qu’ils vont couvrir les frais funéraires du streamer français Jean Pormanove !



"Quiconque a participé à cette affaire mérite de subir de graves conséquences…



Nos prières accompagnent la famille de JP." 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/BUkPoA1SyE — FRENCHRAPUS 🇺🇸 (@FrenchRapUS) August 19, 2025

Jean Pormanove had grown a big online following, with over 500,000 fans across Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Twitch, and Kick. People knew him for his gaming videos and tough endurance challenges that often tested the limits of typical livestreaming.

Prior to official reports confirming his death, a video circulated online appearing to show an individual believed to be Pormanove lying motionless during a livestream. The video made its way around social media, worrying fans and starting talks about the stress of making content nonstop.

Adin Ross and Drake to cover Jean Pormanove’s funeral expenses

On Tuesday, American streamer Adin Ross spoke about the news on his X (Twitter) account. In a post to his followers, Ross mentioned he had reached out to Canadian musician Drake, and they both decided to cover Jean Pormanove's funeral costs.

“This is horrible and disgusting Whoever was apart of this deserves to face severe consequences,” Ross wrote. “I just spoke with drake. Drake and I will be covering the funeral costs, this won’t bring his life back, it’s the least we can do. Prayers go out to Jean’s family.”

Drake hasn't made his own public statement yet, but Ross stated the artist agreed to join him after learning about the situation. The event has sparked a lot of talk among streamers. People aren't sure what happened during Pormanove's last stream, but viewers and other creators think marathon streaming might be to blame.

In recent years, super-long livestreams - sometimes lasting days or even weeks - have become a hit with online fans. These shows usually mean the host has to stay on camera for ages, with little time to sleep or take a break.

Now, the streaming world is taking a hard look at how these trends could be bad for health and whether we need better safety rules.

As the investigation continues, fans around the world are paying tribute to Jean Pormanove through messages, artwork, and shared highlights from his content. Many have expressed gratitude for the entertainment he provided and noted how his work inspired others who were just starting out in the streaming space. An official date for the funeral has not yet been released.