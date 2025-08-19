How old was Jean Pormanove? Age and all about the French streamer who passes away in his sleep

Jean Pormanove (Photo: X/@JeanPormanove)

French streamer and YouTuber Jean Pormanove, whose real name was Raphaël Graven, has passed away at the age of 46. The unfortunate news made headlines after French outlets like BFMTV and La Provence reported that Pormanove was found unresponsive in his home in Contes, Alpes-Maritimes, on Monday, August 18, 2025.

According to BFMTV, JP died during a live stream alongside fellow content creators Naruto (a.k.a. Owen "fcnarutovie" Cenazandotti) and Safine (Safine Hamadi). Reports suggest that the broadcast saw JP being humiliated and tortured for "10 days and nights." This included him enduring extreme physical violence, sleep deprivation, and ingestion of toxic products.

Citing the prosecutor’s office in Nice, La Provence relayed that authorities found nothing suspicious. But added that an investigation was still open. Further, an autopsy would shed light on the circumstances surrounding Jean Pormanove's death.

Jean Pormanove initally shared comedy gaming content, before becoming a part of humiliation streams alongside fellow influencers Naruto and Safine

According to Famous Birthdays, Jean Pormanove was born in January 1979 in France. He is a well-known figure in the streaming community in the country. He initially went viral for sharing comedy and gaming content, including FIFA 22, Grand Theft Auto V, and Fortnite. He began posting TikToks in 2020.

He boasts over 550,000 followers across Kick and TikTok, per Dexerto. In recent years, his content began including humiliation streams alongside fellow influencers Naruto and Safine.

According to Le Parisien, as news of his death spread,, a clip showing a man looking like Jean Pormanove lying unresponsive on a mattress began circulating on social media. His fellow content creators call out to him, trying to wake him up. One even stated JP was lying in a weird position before the stream abruptly cut off.

Naruto and Safine posted statements after JP's passing. In an Instagram story, Naruto expressed his loss, writing (translated to English using Google Translate):

"I've always dreaded the day I'd have to write these words. Sadly, last night, JP (Raphaël Graven) left us. My brother, my sidekick, my partner, six years side by side, never letting go. I love you, my brother, and we will miss you terribly. I ask you all to respect his memory and not share the video of his last breath in his sleep. For his family and for us, his second family, Lelokal. Rest in peace, my brother."

Meanwhile, Safine, in his story, stated Jean Pormanove and he had been making content together for six years. He wrote (translated to English using Google Translate):

"From the moment I woke up until now, I haven't stopped shedding tears. I can't believe it, I can't believe he's gone. He's been a part of my life for six years, we've laughed together for six years, we've given each other back... six years of memories. I wish I could have given you everything you wanted, JP. I love you, Raphael Graven, I'll miss you. I love you. Rest in peace, my brother. We love you, leLokal."

According to La Provence and Le Parisien, both Naruto and Safine had been taken into custody in January 2025. Authorities suspected they had humiliated and assaulted vulnerable people following an article by Mediapart. At the time, they denied any wrongdoing and were released soon after.

In light of Jean Pormanove's passing, several threads on sites like X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit showing him being abused have gone viral. X user @GueshCtrl shared clips from several of JP's streams showing the same.

This includes one showing Naruto and others punching and kicking him as he screams, another showing him getting strangled, and one of him getting hit with a paintball. Notably, per @GueshCtrl, the violence escalated month after month. Meanwhile, such streams earned them thousands of euros.

According to X user Impact (@ImpactMediaFR), during one of the livestreams just days before his death, Jean Pormanove sent a text to his mother stating he felt he was being held "hostage" and was "fed up."