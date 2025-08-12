When was Kat Timpf diagnosed with cancer? Fox News host shares picture from hospital amid health struggles

Kat Timpf speaks during Fox News Channel's "Gutfeld!" Live In Dallas at Gilley's Dallas on February 22, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)

Fox News contributor and Gutfeld! co-host Kat Timpf has been candid with the public about her continued journey with breast cancer, sharing updates about her cancer journey both on air and on social media.

The 36-year-old broadcaster was diagnosed with stage-zero breast cancer in early February 2025, just hours before she gave birth to her first child.

Kat Timpf first revealed the diagnosis to the public via what she referred to as an "unusual birth announcement," describing that she had learned the news around 15 hours before going into labor.



"Now, before you worry, my doctor says it’s Stage 0 and is confident that it almost certainly hasn’t spread. Or, as I’ve explained to the few people I’ve managed to tell about it so far: Don’t freak out. It’s just, like, a LITTLE bit of cancer," she wrote in an Instagram post.



Timpf said that doctors told her that the cancer was at its earliest stage and did not appear to have spread. Though the prognosis was good, doctors wanted her to move quickly with a double mastectomy.

Timpf has also shared glimpses of her personal life throughout the treatment. Recently, she posted an Instagram tribute for her husband's birthday in August, where the couple held hands while she lay in a hospital bed with an IV in her arm.



"Cam has shown me what love is with his actions, by showing the f*ck up for me consistently, no matter what unimaginable difficulty life throws our way. I would kill for him, but the rest of you can just wish him a happy birthday," she captioned the post.



Kat Timpf provides update on her health

After she received her diagnosis in February, Kat Timpf had a double mastectomy, and later confirmed that the surgeon had removed all of the cancer. In June, Timpf appeared on Gutfeld! after a three-month maternity leave, and told the audience she was "boob-free" and "cancer-free."

She went on to explain that the process had been difficult, but there were no difficult decisions to be made when it came to surgery, because of all of the potential harm.



"Tough thing to go through, easy decision to make because I didn’t want to risk my life over a couple of 32As," she remarked.





I’ll be back on @Gutfeldfox in a few weeks! Huge thanks to those of you who have taken the time to offer me words of kindness and support. I love u all so much ❤️🍈😎 pic.twitter.com/ofo1FRgG2j

— Kat Timpf (@KatTimpf) July 15, 2025

According to The Independent, Kat Timpf's recovery included numerous attempts and procedures such as breast reconstruction. In July, Timpf disclosed that she would be taking a short break from the show to have the first of many additional corrections.



"My first one’s next week. So I’m going to be out for a couple of weeks. Even with the best-case scenario of breast cancer, [it] can involve quite a road to feeling whole again. So this is the first step in that," she added.



As she has reported on her own journey, Timpf has kept her characteristic sense of humor, and she often seeks out laughter as a coping mechanism. She has addressed criticism from trolls on social media, suggesting that she talk less about her cancer experience by saying that she probably will keep addressing it for the rest of her life, because it will always be with her.