When did Matt and Abby Howard get married? TikTok star couple announce their third child

Abby Howard & Matt Howard (Image via Instagram/@ _matt_howard_)

Influencer couple Matt Howard, 27, and Abby Howard, 36, have shared some joyful news with their fans as they are expecting their third child. The lovebirds, who tied the knot in 2019, are proud parents to two sons: Griffin, 3, and Jacob, 2.

Known for their fun, lighthearted content that often features their family life, the Howards announced the heartening news exclusively to People. Sharing the joy of experiencing parenthood yet again, they expressed to the outlet,

"Going for our third baby is almost more exciting than ever because now we truly know just how good it is."

The parents of two sons "genuinely have no preference" about the gender of the soon-to-be newborn. While they are content with a healthy baby joining their family, their eldest has been "really hoping for a sister!"

Matt and Abby's growing family continues to be a central part of their brand, and this new chapter seems to promise even more heartwarming and relatable content as they prepare to embrace parenthood for the third time.

A look at Matt Howard and Abby Howard's romantic limeline

They have known each other for over a decade

They first met in 2013 during a summer production of Mary Poppins in St. Louis, according to a Us Weekly report. Soon, she relocated to the city for the show in the summer and grew a beautiful bond with Matt. Around three years of being just friends, the high school sweethearts turned TikTok stars began dating in 2016. Their romance started with a long-distance phase during high school.

Recalling the initial days of their romance, Matt shared in a 2020 YouTuve video,

"It was so fun just getting to become best friends with Abby and spend time talking for hours on end on FaceTime. The reason we were so committed was because we really liked each other and we really did become best friends."

Next year, they enrolled at the Missouri State University together, deepening their bond both personally and academically.

A look at their engagement and marriage

After dating for over two years, Matt and Abby celebrated their engagement in 2018. Recounting the special moment, Abby once explained in a video,

"It just came down to we knew each other was the one, we wanted to spend the rest of our lives together and we were going to be able to make it work financially. And we had awesome people to lean on."

The Howards took the next significant step of their lives and exchanged vows on June 6, 2019. Within a year of their engagement, they celebrated their nuptials, surrounded by love and joy.

On July 9, Abby announced her major life update on social media. Sharing a beautiful snippet with her husband from their wedding, she penned a heartfelt note on Instagram. Reflecting on being "humbled," she wrote,

"July 6, 2019 was the most humbling day of my life to date. a tremendous amount of love was showered on the two of us, and we can’t help feeling a little undeserving.

Expressing her gratitude for everyone's love and support, she further noted,

"we are sincerely grateful to everybody that made this day a dream for us. and most of all, thank you matt for choosing me. being your bride is lookin like a pretty sweet gig."

Along with getting married, the duo also marked another significant beginning of their lives the same month. After their wedding, they announced the introduction of their YouTube channel. At the time of publishing, their channel, Matt & Abby, has over 8.09 subscribers.

A look at their journey to parenthood

Matt and Abby welcomed their eldest son, Griffin, on July 3, 2022, at 7:43 PM. They embraced the joy of having a child for the second time in August 2023, after the birth of their youngest son, Jacob. And now, the Howards are excited for the arrival of the newest family member. In an exclusive conversation with People, the mother of two looked back on the contrasting experiences she has been feeling during her third pregnancy.

Known for candidly sharing her motherhood journey and personal life updates via her social media content, Abby recently opened up about getting ready to deliver her third baby. She noted that this pregnancy has felt different from her past experiences and explained,

"This pregnancy has felt different from my other two. Lots of days I have to remind myself that I’m even pregnant and that this is really happening!"

On August 20, 2025, Matt and Abby will address their third pregnancy in the upcoming episode of The Unplanned Podcast. Fans, stay tuned for more information!

Despite sharing their lives on the internet to an audience of millions, the couple prioritizes maintaining their kids' privacy. To ensure their safety, they hide Griffin and Jacob's faces in content shared online. Last year in November, Matt and Abby opened up about the necessity of privacy in their lives, conveying,

"Privacy for our family is very important, so that's an area that we run by each other. Anything regarding our children's health, that's something that's really important. And details about location, whether that's when we're traveling or our own home."

