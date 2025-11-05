When did Haley Baylee and Matt Kalil marry? Details explored as model says sex life was 'Biggest Factor' in divorce from ex-NFL star

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Haley Kalil attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Model and influencer Haley Baylee recently opened up about the difficulties that plagued her marriage to NFL player Matt Kalil, offering a look, at why the couple called it quits. While chatting on a Twitch livestream with streamer Marlon she pointed how issues in their intimate life became one of the main reasons for their split in 2022.

She added that even though both tried to keep things, the challenges kept resurfacing. Mid‑stream a private note slipped from her to Marlon clearly not meant for the audience. The pair got married on July 8 2015 in Kauai, Hawaii.

Despite the break they preserved a tight‑knit arrangement continuing to share the lawyer and for a spell the same phone plan. Matt Kalil, Minnesota Vikings' fourth‑overall pick in 2012 who earned a Pro Bowl nod as a rookie, remarried in 2024 taking model Keilani Asmus as his wife while Haley stays devoted to her modeling and media pursuits.

Haley Kalil opens up about her marriage struggles with former NFL star Matt Kalil

Haley Baylee has spoken forthrightly about the dissolution of her marriage to former NFL player Matt Kalil, offering a glimpse behind the curtain of their split. She disclosed that the couple left no stone unturned, therapy sessions, medical consultations and sweeping lifestyle overhauls, yet eventually recognized that their core differences were irreconcilable. Haley said in the stream:

"We were trying to do the damn thing and [putting in work in their marriage]... Deadass… for our whole marriage, deadass. But I was going to try it all. We tried it all: therapist, doctors. Not even lying… Looked up lipo-type s**t… That's why it's kinda funny. It's like my life is a comedy, and it kinda writes itself... That was the biggest factor… Love him, but he's my homie… No, because he's like .01% of the population. We've tried, impossible unless you're going to be in tears type s**t... That's why I can't put it on the internet... We tried it all."

While the emotional toll was undeniable, Haley emphasized that the separation remained amicable, describing the divorce as a respectful process. The duo, having sealed their marriage in July 2015, were separated by January 2022. The final divorce decree was issued in May.

