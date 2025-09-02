What type of cancer did Jess Hurrell have? Influencer passes away at 42 after 8-year health struggle

Influencer Jess Hurrell (Image via Instagram/@_jesshurrell)

British influencer Jess Hurrell succumbed to cancer after battling the disease for eight years. The interior influencer, who had close to 95,000 followers on social media, frequently posted content related to her home renovations, design inspirations, recipes and wellness.

In February 2025, Hurrell had shared that she had been battling a melanoma diagnosis. While she was initially diagnosed with Stage 2 melanoma, she eventually learnt that the cancer had progressed to Stage 4.

In a special post created to recount her journey with cancer for the occasion of World Cancer Day, Hurrell wrote,

“Four and a half years ago I was told my Stage 2 melanoma had progressed to Stage 4. I’d had a malignant mole and lymph nodes removed 18 months prior to that and was given the all clear. But it was back and extremely scary. I didn’t know if I was going to be here to see my children grow up. So I started two years of immunotherapy treatment.”

Hurrell added that she and her family took vacations between her treatments to “explore the world,” and the influencer added videos and images from doctors visits, treatments and from vacations with her family.

She continued:

“At the end of two years I was about to get the all clear again when they found the melanoma had spread to my brain and I had several brain tumors. So I started radio therapy on my brain. Amazingly, the radiotherapy worked and with all the tumors gone, I celebrated my 40th birthday in Ibiza. It was a big deal for me because I honestly didn’t know if I’d live to see 40. The lifesaving immunotherapy continued for four years. And my veins got a bit fed up.”

Tragically, Hurrell was 42 when she passed away. As per Hurrell, her cancer treatments had ended in January, when she became cancer free.

In the note chronicling her cancer journey, the influencer emphasized the importance of sharing special moments with loved ones, and wrote,

“My treatment recently ended and as of January I was cancer free. Who knows what’s around the corner…but I’m determined to keep living life to the max and exploring the world with my little family.”

Jess Hurrell’s family announced her death on August 30 and paid tribute to her positivity as she battled cancer

In a post on Jess Hurrell’s Instagram page, her family announced the news of the influencer’s passing to her fans and followers. Recalling that she bravely dealt with cancer for eight long years, the post read:

“We are devastated to say that Jess passed away last Friday after an 8 year battle with cancer.

Her positive energy was infectious and her family and friends loved her dearly and being around her.

Even tackling this horrible disease for over eight years, people couldn’t believe how positive and strong she was.

Hailing Hurrell’s positive and energetic outlook towards life despite undergoing years of health struggles, the announcement added,

“Most people didn’t even know Jess was carrying this around with her, as she always skipped, smiled and powered through life. We are heart broken and she will be remembered forever. Rest in peace my darling.”

Hurrell, who leaves behind a husband and two young children, was also mentioned in an anniversary post put up by her widower.

David Hurrell put up photographs from the couple’s wedding, and revealed that they had been together for 25 years and were married for almost 14 years before Hurrell passed away.