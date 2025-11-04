“What kind of security detail is this?”: Internet enraged as Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum gets harassed by a man during Zócalo tour

Claudia Sheinbaum did not react immediately when the man came close to her (Image via Getty)

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum is trending after a clip of a man reportedly harassing her went viral. The identity of the latter remains unknown, and the moment happened during the Zocalo tour.

The video starts with Claudia speaking to a woman who was seemingly trying to take a picture with Sheinbaum.

A man suddenly came from behind and put his hand on Sheinbaum’s shoulder, following which his face almost came close to Claudia’s neck.

The man then removed his hands from the shoulders. Although Claudia Sheinbaum looked back, she did not react. A security guard then approached the man and spoke to him.

However, the man tried to put his hand on Sheinbaum for another time, and Claudia tried to move away from him.

The security moved back a few moments later. The man then went close to Sheinbaum and told her something, as the video came to an end.

As of this writing, Claudia has not reacted to the moment through any platform.

However, netizens shared their reactions on X, with one of them questioning how someone can get so close to the President of Mexico.

The user even referred to the recent death of the Uruapan municipality mayor, Carlos Alberto Manzo Rodriguez, in the reply.

“What kind of security detail is this? The Mayor of Mexico just got killed last week, how does one get so close to Kiss the President on the neck? [laughing emojis]”, @ilovepuffsoil wrote.

The responses continued, with a user claiming that it was a “bold move” to harass Claudia Sheinbaum.

“Bold move to harass the President man thought he had plot armor and could evade the cartel”, @miascannons wrote .

Another user seemingly questioned how a man managed to harass the President.

“You can literally be a president and a man will still find a way to harass you. That’s insane work. We need to do better as men”, @daveydefi commented on X .

An individual praised Claudia Sheinbaum since she appeared casual at that moment.

“Regular interaction depending on where you are in Mexico?? Good for her being so casual about it and just laughing”, @wooser0 stated .

One of the responses featured the user claiming that the man was not a threat.

“He wasn’t tackled because he is mentally handicapped and poses no threat. You guys need to learn to read the room or go outside for once”, @notmgI said .

Claudia Sheinbaum has been in the headlines for other reasons

Also known as Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, she has recently responded to the alleged claims of the Trump administration planning to take action against Mexican cartels.

The details of the same were addressed in a report by NBC News on November 3, 2025.

According to Reuters, Claudia later spoke at a press conference, where she dismissed the claims by saying:

“It won’t happen, we have no reports that it will happen… And besides, we don’t agree to it.”

Apart from this, Sheinbaum has additionally confirmed that Mexico and the U.S. are expected to reach an agreement after the Trump administration cancelled the approval of certain routes of the flights arriving from the Felipe Angeles International Airport and Mexico City International Airport.

As per Mexico News Daily, the Department of Transportation claimed that Mexico did not follow the rules of the Air Transport Agreement with the U.S., leading to the latest decision.

Speaking of the new agreement, Claudia Sheinbaum stated that it is expected to be finalized in ten days, and they are aiming to speak to the U.S. Transportation Secretary, Sean P. Duffy, about it.