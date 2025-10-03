What is Mean Girls Day? All about the fandom's most well-known unofficial 'holiday'

Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert, Amanda Seyfried and Lindsay Lohan, winners for Best On-Screen Team for "Mean Girls" (Photo by M. Caulfield/WireImage)

For fans of the 2004 film Mean Girls, October 3 represents one of the most important days of the calendar. Dubbed as the Mean Girls Day, October 3 has become an important date of cultural significance over the years to the extent that fans of the film celebrate it as an unofficial holiday.

The celebration is inspired by a scene in the 2004 film starring Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams. Significantly, the scene which inspired a huge degree of fan fervor did not even last for a significant duration on the screen.

Also, it is to be noted that the scene which became an inspiration for Mean Girls Day did not play a major role in the narrative arc of the film.

However, the scene in question played an important role in the emotional life of the characters. The scene portrays a romantically laced interaction between Cady Heron, and her high school crush Aaron Samuels. Heron was played by Lohan, while Samuels was played by Jonathan Bennett.

The date, October 3, plays an important role in an interaction between the two characters. In fact, the particular date is the only part of the conversation recalled by Heron.

Heron narrates the interaction to the audience in a scene which is executed through a stylized voiceover montage, as per USA Today. She says,

“On October 3rd, he asked me what day it was.”

As the recollection of the memorable moment progresses, Heron repeats the date with a shy and excited smile on her face, hinting towards her infatuation with Samuels.

its october 3rd, happy #meangirlsday to those who celebrate 🫶🏻 pic.twitter.com/qfA4nPxMBH — bella ྀི (@bellashiding) October 2, 2025

How October 3 became Mean Girls Day

Initially, the coronation of October 3 as the Mean Girls Day started through organic mentions by fans on the internet, as per Yahoo. According to the report by Yahoo, Mean Girls was instrumental in influencing a number of phrases which became a popular part of social media interaction.

The significance of the film within the generation which grew up during the peak of the film’s popularity in the first decade of the 2000s was strong. This was a generation which become early adopters of the social media phenomenon, and in no time the organic fandom erupted into a celebratory event on the internet worthy of the attention of marketers and event managers alike.

In fact, the popularity of the date October 3, was even referenced by Paramount Pictures, the production company behind Mean Girls. In 2023, Paramount Pictures uploaded the entire film on the social media platform TikTok. The film was divided into 23 segments, and helped the makers gain a record amount of viewership on social media, as per NBC News.

The phenomenon of Mean Girl sky rocketed into many more facets of popular culture, going beyond what the makers could have imagined while they were working on the film. The endurance of terms popularized by Mean Girls did not merely represent a film, but a feeling of nostalgia associated with the early 2000s.

In 2023, Walmart capitalized on this notion of nostalgia to create one of their most successful Black Friday marketing campaigns packed with references from the film. The company also roped in many members of the original cast for its campaign.