What is Lola’s Tacos controversy? Charlie Kirk fans urge to boycott business amid State Farm Stadium memorial

Lola's Tacos at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona face online backlash ahead of Charlie Kirk's memorial (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Ivette “Lola” Olivares, the owner of State Farm Stadium-located Lola’s Tacos eateries, recently came under fire online for her alleged remarks about Charlie Kirk. A Turning Point USA contributor recently accused the Glendale, Arizona-based food concession owner in an Instagram Reel, while urging others to boycott her business.

According to a clip that went viral across different social media platforms, Paige Roux (@somechickwhoshoots) called out Olivares, while alleging that she made insensitive remarks following Kirk’s death.

According to a screenshot shared in the video, the Lola’s Tacos owner allegedly commented on Facebook:

“One less fascist in this country. Now on to the next one!”

Roux alleged in the clip:

“On her private Facebook page, she [Ivette ‘Lola’ Olivares] is publicly celebrating his assassination along with continued absolutely evil stories about him.”

Paige Roux claimed to have personally known Olivares and asserted that they “used to book her for tons of events.” @somechickwhoshoots continued:

“I don’t care who you are, celebrating the public assassination of a 31-year-old father, who just spoke his opinion, is absolutely evil.”

She further captioned her Instagram Reel:

“In my years of having this account, I have NEVER posted anything like this, but given the location of Charlie’s memorial and I personally know this person, it needs to be brought to the public’s attention.”

Many Charlie Kirk fans call to boycott Lola’s Tacos, following the owner’s alleged controversial remarks

Ahead of Charlie Kirk’s memorial on Sunday, September 21, at State Farm Stadium, Ivette Olivares, a local vendor, faced social media outrage.

Many on X called for boycotting the Lola’s Tacos concessions at the Glendale, Arizona, stadium, which the owner has reportedly been operating for years.

“Stay away from Lola’s Tacos at State Farm Stadium!! She is evil and celebrates Charlie Kirk’s death!!,” a user remarked.

“Lola’s Tacos @StateFarmStdm should be void of customers. No support for terrorists or their sympathizers,” one user wrote.

“Lola’s tacos is run by a vile person who celebrates murder & calls for more murders,” another person called out to the vendor.

Later, Paige Roux tweeted an update claiming:

“I have received confirmation that Lola’s Tacos will NOT be operational during Sunday’s memorial!”

I have received confirmation that Lola’s Tacos will NOT be operational during Sunday’s memorial!



Another business she runs the kitchen for has also made a powerful statement: pic.twitter.com/zUXDiul8Cm — Paige Roux (@somechick1776) September 19, 2025

She also posted a statement from the Glendale, Arizona-based adult entertainment venue, Xplicit Showclub.

The business announced the end of its professional collaboration with Lola’s Tacos in the following statement:

“In the light of recent social media posts brought to our attention, we at Xplicit Showclub have decided to part ways with Lola and La Bruheri. While we support everyone’s first amendment right to free speech, we do not support celebrating the death of another human being especially in the manner in which it occurred.”

Following the backlash, Lola’s Tacos’ social media accounts have seemingly been deactivated, while Ivette Olivares’ private Facebook account is also inaccessible.

