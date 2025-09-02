What is Kit Noel's real name? Cosplay influencer arrested for allegedly threatening to blow up a rival stall at a Texas anime convention

A representative image of an anime convention

On Sunday, September 31, a cosplay influencer on TikTok who goes by "Kit Noel" on the platform was arrested because of her threatening comment about blowing up a rival's stall at a Texas anime convention.

New York Post reports that the comment was made when Noel was aruiging with a fellow netizen, Gamersupps, on social media. As the exchange got heated, the 25-year-old threatened to blow up Gamersupps's stall at the San Japan Anime Convention. Her comment allegedly read:

"F**k Gamersupps. Entitled Weirdos. Planting a bomb in their booth today."

According to the media outlet, Kit Noel's legal name is Kendra Noel Manning, and the threat she has made - a terroristic threat to impair public service - is considered a third-degree felony that could potentially get her a significant prison sentence.

BREAKING: Cosplayer Kit Noel just got arrested in Texas for threatening to plant a bomb at her rival’s booth during an anime convention.



…And the reason? They were beefing online about… energy drinks.



Seriously.



This is the kind of unhinged behavior that makes cons less… pic.twitter.com/NYmeoWwYgQ — Smash JT (@SmashJT) September 2, 2025

For the unversed, the convention is an annual three-day event that takes place in Texas in August-September every year. This year, it was hosted between August 29 and 31 at San Antonio's Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center.

Kit Noel's comment was noticed by an attendee of the convention who, considering it a legitimate threat, reported it to the management. The management notified the police about the same, after which Kit Noel was arrested.

The day that Kit Noel made the bombing threat, she was dressed as Raven from Teen Titans. Meanwhile, on Sunday, when she was arrested, Manning was about to appear as DC's Harley Quinn - the romantic interest of Joker.

Kit Noel has over 115,000 followers on TikTok and 16,000 followers on Instagram. Her most popular videos on the former (which have each received 32K views) feature her dressing up Kitty Pride from X-Men and Wanda Maximoff from Marvel.

Kit Noel was released on bail bond following her arrest

According to Kens5 News, when Kit Noel arrived at the San Japan Anime+Gaming Convention on Saturday, she was denied an entry to the event, alongside a criminal trespass warning being issued for her.

Following her arrest, Kit Noel was booked in the Bexar County Jail. The 25-year-old was released on the same day by paying her bail bond, which was set at $35,000.

While she was booked, Manning also admitted to the police officers that she had made the threat against Gamersupps before leaving the convention on Friday.

While Noel might have been released at the moment, her case is still open and under investigation. If convicted of the felony charges she faces, she could end up serving a decade-long prison time.

This is the 16th time the San Japan Anime+Gaming Convention has returned to Texas. According to the Texas Public Radio, while the convention has a long list of activities planned ahead, the cosplay competition happens to be the most popular among them all.

Based on Kit Noel's costume when she was arrested, the influencer was likely a participant in the competition.

