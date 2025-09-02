Who is Kit Noel? Popular cosplayer influencer arrested over threatening to bomb Texas anime convention

Kit Noel replied to a criticism when she was allegedly making the threat (Representative image via Bermix Studio/Unsplash)

Cosplayer Kit Noel is trending online after being taken into custody on August 31, 2025. Notably, Noel has been active on platforms like TikTok and Instagram, where she shares posts wearing the outfits of popular figures like Wanda Maximoff, as per the New York Post.

According to My San Antonio, Noel’s latest legal issue emerged from a situation where she reportedly threatened to plant a bomb at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, the venue where the San Japan Anime + Gaming Convention event was organized.

Noel was charged with a third-degree felony of making a terroristic threat leading to fear among the public. Kit Noel was then transported to the Bexar County jail and was later released on bond. She was being held on a bond of $35,000.

A report by KSAT stated that this year’s San Japan event witnessed the presence of thousands of vendors and fans. A few of the cosplayers also claimed that they have been attending the event for the unique items brought from Japan by different vendors. A cosplayer, identified as Victoria Serrault, also addressed her choice to purchase at the event instead of some other place by saying:



“The local artists and local shop owners, I would rather pay a little higher to help them out, versus buying it online.”



Kit Noel commented on social media that she would plant a bomb







KENS5 acquired the arrest report about Kit’s legal problem, which says that Kit was not allowed to enter the convention before she was arrested by the police. Noel was arguing with her rival about gamer supplements before she allegedly threatened to plant a bomb, as per the New York Post.

Around seven days before the San Japan event, Kit Noel confirmed her presence at the place with a few photos on Instagram. She wrote at the time that she had not been to the event for many years and added:



“I’ll try to roam as much as I can so pls find me for goodies <3 deciding between draculaura or junko for Friday but ill be raven Saturday & Harley Sunday >:) let me know if you’re going so I can plan to say hi!!”



As per Fox San Antonio, Kit’s issues started with her response to an Instagram Story shared by an individual who was renting a booth at the event. Noel wrote in her reply that she would plant a bomb in a booth, referring to an individual criticizing an energy drink company called Gamer Supps by writing:



“Fu** Gamersupps. Entitled Weirdos.”



Kit Noel’s response was witnessed by another person who immediately informed the convention management, considering that it sounded like a threat. The management then got in touch with the police. As mentioned, Noel is not in custody anymore.

As of this writing, Kit has not addressed the latest legal issue from her side on any platform. According to the New York Post, Noel has built a huge fan base on TikTok, with around 115,000 followers. She frequently shares different posts on Instagram, where she is active with 16,000 followers.