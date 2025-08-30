What is Jennette McCurdy's new book 'Half His Age' about? Internet divided over iCarly alum's debut novel

Jennette McCurdy's latest novel is scheduled to be published next year (Image via Getty)

Jennette McCurdy recently announced her upcoming novel, Half His Age. The actress shared a cover of the book through her Instagram handle on August 28, 2025, saying that it is now available for pre-order and she is excited to bring it to everyone.

According to Variety, the novel’s release date has been finalized as January 20, 2026, and Penguin Random House’s imprint Ballantine has taken the responsibility to publish the book.

However, Half His Age has additionally created headlines for its main storyline, leading to different reactions on social media. USA Today stated that the main premise will focus on an affair between a 17-year-old girl named Waldo and her teacher.

Netizens took to the comments section of a post shared by Pop Crave on X (formerly Twitter) to react to the story being featured in Jennette McCurdy’s book. A user questioned the reason behind releasing the book in today’s time, along with another seemingly claiming that the novel would attempt to “normalize” the wrong behavior of a teacher.

“What really was her thought process in releasing something like this in freaking 2025???”, @polkaguy wrote. “Just what we need: trying to normalize a teacher behaving badly. The school system already has a bad reputation”, @DamonStrong said on X.

The responses continued, with some users supporting the theme of the book. One of them stated that it was wrong to judge the iCarly star before the release of the novel.

“She’s my girl… and I know she dealt with her own SA at that age… so let’s give her the benefit of the doubt before attacking her for “romanticizing grooming and whatnot” when we don’t even know it that’s happening”, @LucaGuadagnegro commented on X. “Yesterday without knowing, I also thought she was romanticizing p*dophilia. But after learning that she is a SA victim & her intention is to spread awareness about that topic. We should first read her book before judging coz if you write about a dark subject doesn’t mean you condone it”, @Himu_Art said.

Jennette McCurdy previously wrote another book a few years ago

While the Malcolm in the Middle star’s latest novel is scheduled to arrive in 2026, she has already written another memoir, titled I’m Glad My Mom Died. Variety stated that the book managed to remain on the bestseller list of the New York Times for multiple weeks and addressed everything about her experience as an actress and the relationship she shared with her late mother.

Meanwhile, Jennette McCurdy shared other details about Half His Age in a press release obtained by People magazine, saying that she has explored themes such as desire and addiction in the book. The press release also reads:

“Waldo’s story is ultimately about finding yourself in a world designed to make you lose yourself, and that felt profoundly meaningful for me to write. I can’t wait for people to read this novel.”

On the other hand, Apple TV+ confirmed last month that Jennette McCurdy’s I’m Glad My Mom Died will be adapted into a show. McCurdy also revealed the same through Instagram, saying that she would serve as a writer and showrunner of the series, which will feature Jennifer Aniston in the lead.