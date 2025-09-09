What happened with Paula Deen? Controversy explained as disgraced TV chef recalls devastating consequences of racist remarks

Chef Paula Deen signs books at the KitchenAid Culinary Demonstrations (Image via Getty)

American chef Paula Deen recently weighed in on the devastating consequences of racist remarks she made years ago. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, published on September 7, 2025, Deen explained that after she made the controversial remarks at the 2013 deposition, she "lost everything."

"When I say I lost everything, within 24 hours I lost every job I had. Food Network was first to jump off, then Walmart, Target. … It was just everybody," she said.

For the unversed, in 2013, Lisa Jackson, the former manager of Uncle Bubba's Seafood and Oyster House, a restraunt owned by Deen and her brother Bubba Hier, filed a lawsuit against them of sexual harassment and racial discrimination.

As a result, Deen sat for a video deposition on May 17, 2013, during which her testimony caused a long-lasting public and professional backlash. In the deposition, she agreed to having used racial slurs in the past.

"Yes, of course. It's been a very long time. But that's just not a word that we use as time has gone on. Things have changed since the '60s in the South. And my children and my brother object to that word being used in any cruel or mean behavior. As well as I do," Deen said.

One incident referenced in the lawsuit involved Deen's remarks about Bubba's wedding reception, for which Jackson was in charge of food and service arrangements.

When she asked Deen what kind of reception she would like to see, Deen allegedly replied that she would want a "southern plantation-style wedding." Paula further allegedly suggested having a "bunch of n***** to wear long-sleeve white shirts, black shorts, and black bow ties."

In response to Jackson's allegations, Deen explained that she remembered describing them about a restaurant that she and her husband had visited in Tennessee or North Carolina, "or somewhere" where she observed an entire staff of "middle-aged black men." She explained that they were wearing "beautiful white jackets with a black bow tie," and said she found their appearance impressive.

"And I remember saying I would love to have servers like that, I said, but I would be afraid somebody would misinterpret," she said.

Deen further explained that the restaurant "represented a certain era in America," and emphasized that she did not "mean anything derogatory" by saying that she loved their look. She also denied using a racial slur.

As a consequence, in June, the Food Network announced that it would not renew Deen's contract. The lawsuit was later settled in August 2013 "without any award of costs or fees to any party."

"I'm not OK": Paula Deen reflects on the controversy

In the aforementioned interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Paula Deen, along with her sons Jamie and Bobby Deen, spoke about her newly released documentary Canceled: The Paula Deen Story, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 6. The documentary explores Paula Deen's story before and after the controversy.

During the interview, Paula also explained that seeing her "friends and allies" leave after the backlash was "heart-wrenching," as she knew these people knew her personally and still "weren't willing to buck the ink."

Further pointing at her chest, she added that she's "not OK."

"I'm not OK in here [points to her chest]. I’m not OK in here. Until both sides get out, the whole entire dirty truth," she said.

Paula Deen has been married to Michael Groover since 2004. She was previously married to Jimmy Deen, but the couple divorced in 1989 after 24 years of marriage.