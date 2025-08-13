What happened with Omar Gooding and Cam’ron? Feud explained as rapper escalates beef with movie prank

Cam'ron recently pranked Omar Gooding by booking him for a fake movie (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

The feud between Omar Gooding and Cameron “Cam’ron” Giles is far from over.

The Purple Haze rapper escalated the beef after dropping an Instagram video on Tuesday, August 12, claiming he booked his “opp” in a movie that will never be released. In the clip, Giles briefly explained his ongoing conflict with the actor-comedian, claiming it all started after he addressed him as “Omar Gooding Jr.” on a December episode of It Is What It Is.

Cam’ron also claimed that actors like Gooding have relied on names like 50 Cent to land acting roles. He said:

“No disrespect to nobody I’m talking about like Ving Rhames, you sitting around, or Omar Gooding Jr., y’all n****s sitting around. I would have saved my money and shot my own sh*t by now, but the Black actor has to sit around for a 50 Cent or somebody in your lane to come pick them up to actually do a to put them in something.”

However, in January, the Smart Guy actor had clapped back with a diss track, Fix Ya Mouth. He added Cam’ron’s quote before lambasting him for using “Jr.” after his name. The Killa Season rapper responded on Instagram, commenting (via Vibe):

“Lo[l] my bad bro. I don’t want no smoke.”

Omar Gooding dropped two more iterations of Fix Ya Mouth, while Cam’ron responded with his fake movie prank in August. He also dropped a teaser via Revolt and recounted how it commenced. The Harlem rapper said:

“I was talking about the B-class actors, how they don’t get paid a lot, and they got to sit around and wait for a director, somebody to call them, and they don’t do a lot of films. And I was like, ‘I felt bad for them’ and I called him Omar Gooding Jr. by accident, because his brother’s Cuba Gooding Jr. And I was like, ‘He got mad about it,’ he’s like, I ain’t no fucking Jr.’ And I’m like, ‘Damn I forgot, I’m sorry.’”

Cam’ron added:

“So, he went out and did three records dissing me and I was like, ‘Yo. Dude what are you… What is this about? And I don’t understand what it’s about.’ Three records dissing me!”

Cam’ron claimed that he booked Omar Gooding for three weeks for a fake movie in Miami

The Come Home with Me rapper shared an Instagram video claiming he is doing something new called “book my opps.” In the clip, Cam’ron shared:

“You know me. I’ve got a new way to play with n****s. […] Imma start booking n***s, ‘cause y’all broke. A lot of n****s is broke. I booked that n**** for [$]7,500 to do a movie for three weeks. [...] I booked a n to do a movie that’s never coming out. Like three weeks ago, here. Yeah Omar, that movie you flew to Miami for, it ain’t no movie coming out. I booked you and I was laughing at you behind the scenes.”

Cam’ron claimed that, while the producers were real, the movie was never coming out, and instead, he would stream it live via Revolt.

After the Harlem rapper dropped his video and a teaser via Revolt, Omar Gooding shared his response. The actor-comedian said:

“I have to address this right away, ‘cause people call me. I have to send an apology [fake cries] I have to apologize for what I’m about to do this n****”

He thanked Cam’ron for giving him a free trip to Miami and paying him $2,500 to do some pushups with his shirt off. Omar called the fake movie “garbage” and claimed he was relieved knowing it would not be released anywhere. Gooding added:

“Show it on your own little show, if you want, if you need ratings that bad.”

Omar Gooding asserted that he is almost 50 and is not worried about his physical appearance. He said:

“I never said I was in shape. Who gives a sh*t about that. I am a grown a** man, n****. It was funny though, I was laughing.”

Gooding called out Cam’ron by claiming he is not a rapper anymore and is “trying to crack jokes.” The actor-comedian said he’s not going to Giles’ show and will not help him with the ratings. He thanked Cam’ron again and teased a response, asking him to keep booking him.