What happened to Santa Scott? GoFundMe raises over $92,000 for Levittown legend following fire

Levittown's Santa Scott (Image via Instagram/@santascottd)

Levittown, Pennsylvania’s Scott Diethorne, who is lovingly known as Santa Scott by his fans and well-wishers, faced a tragedy when his family home burned down. On the night of October 25, Diethorne’s home caught fire while the family was not at home; however, their pets were tragically killed in the incident, according to Levittown Now.

To aid the recovery of Scott’s family and to support the rebuilding of their lives, a GoFundMe page has been set up by his brother. While recounting the incident, Scott’s brother shared on the fundraiser page,

“Offer a prayer for my brother Scott Diethorne, Santa Scott, and his family, as they have suffered a devastating house fire resulting in a total loss; fortunately, no one was home at the time except for their pets.”

The official fundraiser for Santa Scott also brought attention to the fact that it was the only legitimate campaign for the Diethrone family, as Scott’s brother stated,

“Since “scammers” are trying to capitalize on my brother’s tragic accident by setting up phony GoFundMe accounts, I have decided to make one that’s legit. I assure you that every penny received will go to Scott and his family.”

At the time of the writing of this article, the GoFundMe page set up for Santa Scott has raised more than $97,000. It is close to reaching its target of $130,000.

About the tragic fire that occurred at Santa Scott’s residence

The Fairless Hills residence belonging to Levittown’s Santa Scott caught fire around 9:45 p.m. on October 25, leading to the destruction of the property, as per Levittown Now. The publication noted that while the family was not at home, their pets, including one bird and two dogs, died in the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown, and as the Falls Township Fire Marshal’s Office continues to investigate the incident, it appears that the fire originated in the attic, according to Levittown Now.

Just a day before the fire struck, Scott had celebrated his daughter's birthday. While alerting his fans to the 23rd birthday of his daughter, Scott beamed with pride at how she had grown out of her shyness.

In another Facebook video uploaded after the fire incident, Scott updated his fans and confirmed his house was destroyed in the fire. He also spoke about his upcoming Santa appearances and said,

“I just wanted to thank everybody and hey, if you got a Santa appearance with me, please inbox me or one of my kids with the addresses and the times and dates because unfortunately with the house fire my desk and the calendar with everything written on it for November was destroyed. Fortunately I took a picture of December last night. For some stupid reason I didn’t think take the other one.”

Santa Scott also shared that he lost all of his custom-made Santa costumes. He added,

“As of now, I lost everything, all of my Santa outfits and everything. I am in the process of getting all those, I just don’t know what’s in store right now. So if I end up in a cheesy Santa outfit this year, I apologize, I will make it better next year. Mine were all custom made, that’s where the hard part comes in. All right, I just got a lot to do today, a lot on my mind, and trying to keep my wife, who is very sick, in good spirits. We lost everything.”

Santa Scott had teared up by the end of the video as he signed off and said goodbye to his supporters.