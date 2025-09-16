What happened to Orca Wiesblatt? Tributes pour in as hockey player dies at 25

Orca Wiesblatt of the Calgary Hitmen in action against the Lethbridge Hurricanes during a WHL game at Seven Chiefs Sportsplex on March 20, 2021 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Derek Leung/Getty Images

Orca Wiesblatt, the 25-year-old Canadian hockey player, passed away over the weekend. Wiesblatt, who was set to begin the 2025-26 ECHL season next month while debuting with the Allen Americans, died in a car crash in British Columbia, Canada, according to People Magazine.

Wiesblatt made his professional hockey debut in the 2023-24 season with the SPHL while playing for Pensacola, as per Sportsnet. He also played for the FPHL with the Athens Rock Lobsters.

The news of Wiesblatt's passing was broken by the Allen Americans in a statement released to their website, which read,

“The Allen Americans are mourning the loss today of player Orca Wiesblatt, who died in a vehicle accident over the weekend at the age of 25. He was signed by the Americans just last month and was a player under Head Coach Steve Martinson last season in Athens (FPHL).”

Steve Martinson, the head coach and the general manager of the Allen Americans paid an emotional tribute to the young player, and said,

“We are all heartbroken Orca (Weisblatt) was really looking forward to this next step in his hockey career. He wasn’t just skilled, he was a momentum changing hitter. I can still see his grin when he would return to the bench after one of his big hits. That is what we will miss the most, his infectious smile.”

The team also announced that they would honor the memory of Wiesblatt next month, noting,

“The Allen Americans will pay tribute to Orca Weisblatt on opening night October 24th.”

Orca Wiesblatt’s former teams broke their silence on the young forward’s death

In a tribute to Orca Wiesblatt, the Athens Rock Lobsters emphasized how the player will always be honored as a part of the team. The Lobsters, in a statement on X, wrote,

“We are heartbroken to share the passing of former Rock Lobster, Orca Wiesblatt. Orca will always be remembered for his energy, toughness, and infectious smile. Once a Rock Lobster, forever a Rock Lobster. Our thoughts are with the Wiesblatt family and all who loved him.”

Wiesblatt, who played junior hockey in the WHL with the Calgary Hitmen, was also mourned by his former team, which paid tribute to the forward. The Hitman wrote on X,

“It is with great sadness that we mourn the tragic passing of former Calgary Hitmen Player Orca Wiesblatt. We are heartbroken for his family, friends, and everyone that knew and loved him. On behalf of the ownership, management, coaches, players, and staff of Calgary Sports and Entertainment , we extend our deepest heartfelt sympathies during this very difficult time. You are in our thoughts and prayers”

It is with great sadness that we mourn the tragic passing of former Calgary Hitmen Player Orca Wiesblatt.



We are heartbroken for his family, friends, and everyone that knew and loved him. On behalf of the ownership, management, coaches, players, and staff of Calgary Sports and… pic.twitter.com/gt87E0WH1H — Calgary Hitmen (@WHLHitmen) September 15, 2025

Wiesblatt's younger brother, Oasiz Wiesblatt was also an emerging hockey player who previously captained the Medicine Hat Tigers.

In a post on social media, Wiesblatt was remembered by the Medicine Hat Cubs organization, which wrote,

“The Medicine Hat Cubs organization are very saddened to hear about the passing of Orca Wiesblatt. We all want to extend our sincere condolences to Orca's brother Oasiz Wiesblatt who recently captained the Medicine Hat Tigers, the entire Wiesblatt family, friends, Current and former teammates and to everyone else who knew Orca. Rest Easy Orca”

According to People Magazine, Wiesblatt is survived by three brothers in total, Ozzy, Ocean, and Oasiz, along with his sister and mother.