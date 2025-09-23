What happened to Mike Heslin? Hallmark star’s Vegas death triggers lawsuit against restaurant

Mike Heslin (Image via Instagram/@mikeheslin)

Actor Mike Heslin's husband has filed a lawsuit against a Las Vegas restaurant, claiming that the staffers halted CPR from being performed, which took his husband's life.

"Michael’s death was an avoidable tragedy. Defendant’s failures, individually and cumulatively, proximately caused or substantially contributed to Michael’s preventable death," the lawsuit claims.

For those unversed, the Lioness and The Holiday Proposal Plan actor passed away from "an unexpected cardiac event after a week-long battle in the hospital" on July 22, 2024, at the age of 30.

He was dining at Javier's Restaurant at the ARIA Hotel.

At the time, Heslin’s husband Scotty Dynamo, whose real name is Nicolas James Wilson, shared in an Instagram post that the actor was "young, in perfect health, and the doctors have no explanation for what happened."

However, on September 18, 2025, Scotty filed a complaint against Aria Resort and Casino, which owns Javier's Las Vegas, per Us Weekly.

In the lawsuit, he explained that Heslin was dining with two of his friends when he "collapsed," and it was "immediately apparent that Michael was suffering from a medical emergency."

His friends who saw him in distress began "yelling out" for help before "quickly moving the table back and away to get Michael on the floor — signaling distress that should have prompted immediate intervention."

Scotty claimed that over the course of the next several minutes, multiple employees of the restaurant approached the scene and "saw Michael exhibiting obvious signs of a medical emergency."

However, those employees who "stood by, took no immediate lifesaving action, and failed to initiate or support efforts that could have saved Michael’s life."

They also failed to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) in a "timely manner."

The lawsuit further added that a woman who tried to perform CPR on Heslin was "forcefully removed" by an employee, "preventing her from continuing compressions on Michael and interrupting this lifesaving measure."

Scotty also accused the restaurant of not maintaining a "stock and inventory of emergency response equipment," and for not following a standard "emergency response protocol, including summoning trained personnel or securing and deploying an automated external defibrillator (AED), which was believed to be available on site."

More about Mike Heslin's husband's lawsuit against Aria Resort and Casino

The lawsuit also claimed that Mike Heslin's friends were also allegedly "forcefully removed" from the building and were also "demanded" by the employees to delete the videos of the scene.

Scotty Dynamo is suing the restaurant on "five counts of wrongful death, loss of consortium, negligence, gross negligence, and negligent hiring, retention, training, and supervision" per US Weekly.

Meanwhile, in a statement to Page Six, MGM Resorts International responded to Scotty's lawsuit, stating:

"These claims are not aligned with the facts, and we will respond through the legal process," they said.

In the Instagram post mentioned above, Scotty described Heslin as a "brilliant, selfless, talented, and a real-life guardian angel."

He shared that just a week ago, before his passing, they were "in the early stages of starting a family and would regularly share our favorite baby names for our future kids. "

"You always told me that you felt like you were meant to be a dad, and I couldn’t agree more. You would be the world’s most perfect father. If I ever become a dad, I am going to name my son after you and hope that I manage to raise him to become at least half the man you are," he added.

Scotty Dynamo is seeking compensation above $30,000, covering his husband's funeral costs and punitive damages, per The New York Post.