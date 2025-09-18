What happened to Holly Hatcher? Country singer Spencer Hatcher breaks silence on mom’s death

Holly Hatcher (Image via X/@TrueCrimeUpdates)

Country singer Spencer Hatcher recently weighed in on his mother's tragic murder. For those unversed, Spencer's mother, Holly Hatcher, 62, was murdered in her home in Harrisonburg on Sunday, August 3. The murderer, identified as 41-year-old Kevin Walker, was later shot dead by Holly's husband, Michael Hatcher, in the driveway.

At the time, Spencer took to his Instagram to announce the cancellation of his upcoming shows due to a "monumental loss in our family." He returned to the platform six weeks later, on September 9, to break his silence regarding his mother's passing.

He began by thanking his fans for being supportive in light of the situation.

"I just wanted to take a moment to say thank you for all the love and support that you all have shown me and my family over the last month. In what has really been the worst time of our life, you all sent so many loving comments and messages and made posts and everything. We did our best to read them, but I just want you all to know how appreciative we are and I am of you all," he said.

He claimed that his mother was his "biggest fan, and my biggest supporter," and after much consideration on whether to continue his music journey, he affirmed that he is 100% committed to moving forward, knowing it's what his mother would have wanted.

"I've made the decision that I 100 percent want to continue making music and bringing smiles to people's faces and being out on stage. I'm not going to quit. I'm going to keep on going. I'm going to go as hard as I possibly can, like I always have. And I want you all to come along on this journey with me as I get back into it."

He added:

"You know, I'm going to be posting bunch more. But, I just appreciate you all and and everything that you all have done for me and will continue to do for me before all of this happened."

Holly Hatcher, 62, was a teacher at John C. Myers Elementary School for nearly 20 years. Although not much information about her is publicly available, she played the organ and piano at church, which is why Spencer and his brother Connor developed their musicality from a young age, according to Spencer's official website.

After her death, a memorial service was held at the gymnasium of John C. Myers Elementary School, where attendees wore her favorite color, pink, and decorated the school with her favorite motif, flamingos, per WHSV.

Meanwhile, the Holly Hatcher Education Foundation was also established in August 2025 to continue her work. According to the foundation's official website, the funds will be used for the following:

"Funds will go to provide important educational tools and supplies for both the school’s teachers and the students as well as directly assist students in need of financial support to cover items necessary for a successful secondary education. Depending upon resources raised, the funds may also be distributed to additional schools in the Shenandoah Valley region and beyond."

"I'm real excited for it": Spencer Hatcher on his upcoming shows

In the aforementioned Instagram video, Spencer Hatcher further shared that they had a "pretty big schedule" lined up, but had to put everything on hold due to his mother's sudden passing. However, he revealed that they are now going back at it again.

"We're going to go back to the schedule that we had. We're going to go out to these radio stations. We're going to keep going back out and playing shows, and I'm real excited for it."

He further emphasized that Holly Hatcher was "real excited" about his upcoming shows and expressed hope that his fans are excited as she was.

"So, again, thank you all so much for everything. Thank you for your support in the future, and I hope that one day we can all be together where I can thank you personally. But I love y'all. God bless," the country singer concluded.

Meanwhile, according to Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson, Holly's death was "highly unusual, apparently completely random [attack] with an individual with no known history of violent behavior of any kind, or even criminal behavior of any kind." The suspected murderer reportedly barged into Holly's Virginia home and fatally stabbed her with a "large" knife.