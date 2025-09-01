What happened to Buford Pusser’s wife? Tennessee sheriff and inspiration behind Walking Tall movie implicated in murder

McNairy County Sheriff Buford Pusser memorial (Image via Instagram/@gonesouthpodcast)

Almost 60 years after her death, new evidence indicates that Pauline Mullins Pusser, the spouse of famed McNairy County Sheriff Buford Pusser, did not die in an ambush as was long thought.

Rather, new evidence shows she was murdered by her husband. This new evidence calls into question the popular narrative that helped create Pusser’s folk hero status and ultimately led to the 1973 film Walking Tall and the 2004 film remake.

On August 12, 1967, Buford Pusser asserted he and his wife were allegedly ambushed while on the way to a call. He stated that a car came up alongside their car and opened fire, allegedly killing Pauline instantly while injuring Pusser.

He would later spend 18 days recovering in the hospital. According to The Tennessean, Pusser claimed that he was shot in the jaw during the ambush and presented the story in a way that seemed to have indicated it was revenge for the organized crime figures he dealt with in his fight against illegal moonshine during his election campaign.

Influenced by this dramatic story and Buford Pusser's larger-than-life character, he was solidified in local legend as the brave lawman. Pusser's life became a source for books and movies that portrayed him as the embodiment of justice in rural Tennessee.

A look into the recent investigation and evidence against Buford Pusser

Forensic analyses, together with newly reviewed photos from the crime scene and witness statements, raised serious questions regarding if Pusser's explanation for Pauline's death is correct.

During the review, Dr. Michael Revelle, the medical examiner, concluded that it was likely that Pauline was shot outside of the vehicle before she was placed back in it. Blood spatter on the hood contradicted claims that Pauline was killed inside of the car.

Further, the cranial trauma was inconsistent with damage inside the vehicle. Notably, Pusser’s face gunshot wound was deemed to be a close-contact injury, inconsistent with his claim of being shot from a distance or that the gun was being held away from his face (which suggested it could have been self-inflicted).

According to NBC News, a medical exam performed by investigators also found evidence of prior domestic violence; the autopsy of Pauline Pusser revealed an old broken nose that had healed. Later, statements of acquaintances indicated that the couple had marital problems.

Mark Davidson, District Attorney for the 25th Judicial District of Tennessee, said that if Buford Pusser was alive today, he believes that the state would be seeking an indictment for his wife’s murder.

"This case is not about tearing down a legend. It is about giving dignity and closure to Pauline and her family and ensuring that the truth is not buried with time. The truth matters. Justice matters. Even 58 years later. Pauline deserves both," Davidson said in an official statement.

On the other hand, Pauline's younger brother was grateful that the family had answers and described Pauline Pusser as a good and loving person who did not discuss her own personal struggles very often.