What did Bobby Vylan say about Charlie Kirk? Rapper denies celebrating activist's death during his show after his upcoming concert is canceled

After the duo Bob Vylan's upcoming shows in the Netherlands were cancelled, frontman Bobby Vylan attempted to assuage his listeners in a statement clarifying what he meant during their Saturday show.

The singer is trying to walk back his despicable celebration after his upcoming concert in the Netherlands was cancelled.



"At no point during yesterday's show was Charlie Kirk's death…

In a video shared by Collin Rugg on X, Vylan was heard saying:

"Yo, real quick. At no point during yesterday's show was Charlie Kirk's death celebrated. At no point whatsoever. I did call him a piece of sh*t, that much is true... If it was, go find me a quote. Go find something that proves we were celebrating his death."

The vocalist then went on to blame a reporter who attended their show for manipulating his message from the stage as a celebration of Kirk's death, saying:

"You're not gonna find it, because it didn't happen. What did happen is one reported that bought their ticket online came with the sole purpose of finding something to report, and after I called him a piece of sh*t and played a song, they have written that up as a celebration... Calm down."

Bobby Vylan's statement comes a day after he mentioned Charlie Kirk during their show at Amsterdam's Club Paradiso. Throwing insults at the late MAGA influencer, Vylan said:

"I want to dedicate this next one to an absolute piece of sh*t of a human being. The pronouns: was/were. 'Cause if you talk sh*t, you will get banged! Rest in p*ss, Charlie Kirk, you piece of sh*t!"

Vylan's statement didn't go down well with his audience or the netizens. According to Independent UK, it has also threatened three of his upcoming shows in the Netherlands, with a statement released by the 013 website calling it "words born of outrage over a humanitarian disaster."

For the unversed, Charlie Kirk was visiting the Utah Valley University (UVU) last week, on September 10, as part of his American Comeback Tour. In the middle of a Q&A session Kirk was conducting on campus, he was shot in his neck and collapsed on the ground.

Even though he was taken to a nearby hospital immediately, the 31-year-old couldn't survive his gunshot wounds and passed away later that day.

Charlie Kirk's alleged shooter, Tyler Robinson, has not revealed the motive behind his shooting yet

A day and a half after Charlie Kirk was shot at the UVU campus, investigators identified Tyler Robinson - a 22-year-old Utah student - as his alleged shooter and took him into custody.

Days after Robinson's arrest, Utah's governor, Spencer Cox held a media briefing on Sunday, September 14, where he revealed that the suspect was "deeply indoctrinated with leftist ideology," further adding:

"There's so much more that we're learning and so much that we will learn."

Cox also shared that more evidence and information about Robinson will be available after official charges are filed against him.