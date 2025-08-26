Was Alix Lapri’s sister arrested? What we know about the cruelty to children charge amid viral claim

Alix Lapri and her sister were reportedly arrested in DeKalb County, Georgia on August 18, 2025 (Images via Derek White/Getty Images)

Last week, the authorities detained a woman, Alexus Geier, in DeKalb County, The Georgia Gazette revealed in the recent jail bookings.

Based on the mugshot, name, and online speculations, Geier was reported to be the Power Book II: Ghost star, Alix Lapri. However, the actress has not officially addressed the reports of her arrest.

According to The Georgia Gazette, Alix’s sister, Alijsha Lenea Geier, was also apprehended by the police. Alijsha, who is reportedly a makeup artist, is also facing the same charges as her sibling – disorderly conduct and cruelty to children in the third degree.

Per the information shared by Hollywood Unlocked (@hollywoodunlocked), Alix and Alijsha were arrested on Monday, August 18, based on an offense on Sunday, August 10.

The police reportedly booked Alix Lapri at 4:47 pm on Monday, before releasing her at 5:38 pm the following day. Alijsha, on the other hand, was arrested at 9:45 pm on August 18 and was released at 10:22 pm on the 19th.

According to Hollywood Unlocked, both siblings had an unsecured judicial release, while there is little to no information around the incident that led to their arrests.

More about the charges faced by Alix Lapri and Alijsha Lenea Geier during the recent arrest

As mentioned, Alix and Alijsha were booked at DeKalb County jail under cruelty to children in the third degree and disorderly conduct. According to law.justia.com, a suspect is booked for disorderly conduct (Georgia Law O.C.G.A. § 16-11-39) when they engage in any of the following behaviors:

If someone acts violently/tumultuously toward another person, causing them fear for the safety of their life, limb, or health.

If they act in a violent/tumultuous manner toward another person, while endangering their property.

If the suspect uses abusive or insulting words to someone without provocation. Termed as “fighting words,” these words will likely provoke violent resentment.

If a person, without provocation, uses obscene and vulgar or profane language (in-person or by telephone) to someone who is under the age of 14 years, “which threatens an immediate breach of the peace.”

The Geier sisters are also facing a charge of cruelty to children in the third degree (Georgia Law O.C.G.A. § 16-5-70(d)). According to Justia, a suspect commits the offense when:

They commit a forcible felony, battery, or family violence battery and intentionally allow a child (under 18) to witness it.

They commit a forcible felony, battery, or family violence battery, despite knowing that a child (under 18) is present and sees or hears the act.

The disorderly conduct is considered a misdemeanor. At the same time, cruelty to children charged in the third degree shall be regarded as a misdemeanor for first and second convictions. Per Justia, the offense shall be considered a felony for third or subsequent convictions.

However, neither Alix Lapri nor her sister has addressed the incident or their arrest on social media. The Den of Thieves star recently shared a multi-carousel post featuring pictures from a TV/movie set, which she captioned:

“gotta keep at it buddy 💫🎥🚀chase the dream and know no fear”

Alijsha Lenea Geier posted an Instagram Story with her daughter and wrote “4Lifers.”