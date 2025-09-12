UVU student claims to have contacted FBI after spotting a male suspect on or near the Losee Center roof twice weeks before Charlie Kirk's shooting

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 28: Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk stands in the back of the room as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a swearing in ceremony for interim U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C. Jeanine Pirro in the Oval Office of the White House on May 28, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump has announced Pirro, a former Fox News personality, judge, prosecutor, and politician, after losing support in the Senate for his first choice, Ed Martin, over his views on the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

As the manhunt for the suspected gunman in Charlie Kirk assasination case is ongoing, a UVU student claimed to have contacted the FBI with some information. The student claimed to have seen a man, appearing similar to the suspect, on the campus roof within the last two weeks.

The student added that he was not sure if the man whom he saw weeks back was the same one who fired the shot at Charlie Kirk. He, however, repeatedly mentioned that there was resemblance.

In the statement given to CNN on Thursday, the student then said that he saw the man walking on or near the roof of the Losee Center twice in the last two weeks. The student even claimed to have contacted the FBI regarding the same.

A Utah Valley University student says he contacted the FBI after spotting a male suspect on or near the Losee Center roof twice in the weeks leading up to Charlie Kirk's shooting.

He additionally stated that the last time he saw the man was on Wednesday, September 3, about a week before the assasination. The student continued by stating that it was not usual for people to be on the roof. He told the outlet,

"It was weird."

The student further described the man that he had noticed. According to him, the man was "tall, skinny-ish white dude (who) had dark hair. He had this backpack on and was wearing dark clothes."

The UVU student added that a professor also spotted the man and asked him if he was doing alright. The man apparently did not give much importance to the question and dismissed it further.

Meanwhile, images and clips have surfaced on social media platforms like X, which captured the movements of the suspect before and after the assasination. The authorities are, however, yet to find the identity of the person and take him into custody. Meanwhile, a reward of $100,000 has been announced for a breakthrough in the case.

What information about Charlie Kirk's killer has been known as of now?

As previously mentioned, despite several images and footages, law enforcement officials are still unable to determine the identity of the suspected gunman. They have, however, recovered the rifle allegedly used in the shooting. It reportedly was covered in a towel in the woods near the Utah Valley University campus.

The FBI has released new video showing Charlie Kirk's suspected assassin running along the roof at Utah Valley University and jumping down to the ground, where he then walks towards a wooded area where police later found the bolt-action rifle he used.

On Thursday morning, during a press conference, FBI agent Robert Bohls stated that this seemed to be a targeted attack and the entire community was not in danger. He said,

"As to the community, I can tell you that this was a targeted event. We don’t believe the community is at risk. However, we are exhausting every resource to find him, and we will do so."

Social media platforms are currently filled with posts and tributes dedicated to Charlie Kirk. Many are now mourning the loss of the political activist.

As of now, the case is an ongoing investigation. According to The Hindustan Times, Charlie Kirk's funeral is likely to take place in Phoenix, Arizona. As of now, confirmed information about the same could not be found. However, a vigil will take place on Thursday.

VP J.D.Vance carries Charlie's Kirk casket on Airforce 2 to bring him back home

The outlet added that President Donald Trump has already announced that he would attend Kirk's funeral. Meanwhile, Kirk's casket was retrieved by JD Vance and his wife Usha Vance. Kirk leaves behind his wife and two young children, aged one and three.