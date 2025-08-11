Twitch streamer XenaTheWitch under fire for shooting bystander with paintball gun

XenaTheWitch (Image via Instagram/@xenathewitcher)

A lakeside scavenger hunt organized by streamer Ice Poseidon on August 9 took an alarming turn when Kick streamer XenaTheWitch shockingly hit a bystander with a paintball.

The event occurred during the game when participants raced to complete challenges. Captured live on her broadcast on August 9, it has ignited widespread criticism online and raised safety concerns around similar streaming events.

Clips circulating on social media show Twitch streamer XenaTheWitch firing a paintball gun toward a nearby lake. The footage, captured from her perspective, according to a report by Dexerto, records multiple shots being discharged in quick succession.

Kick Streamer Xenathewitch accidentally shoots a random person with her paintball gun while competing in Ice Poseidon's Scavenger Hunt pic.twitter.com/xtEnm6RpJJ — TheRandomGamerDude (@RandomGamerTRGD) August 9, 2025

When informed of the incident's severity, she responded rudely, further infuriating several netizens.

XenaTheWitch receives backlash online for shooting a bystander with her paintball gun

Recently, streamer Ice Poseidon hosted a $30,000 prize money-worth scavenger hunt, prompting the widely discussed paintball striking event. The competition has drawn multiple Kick creators into a race in North America.

Among the participants was streamer XenaTheWitch, whose August 9 live stream sparked controversy after she injured a passerby. Footage from fellow streamer BennyMack's livestream captured the moment one of Xena's paintball shots went off target, hitting someone nearby. The woman had no connection to the ongoing competition and appeared completely unaware that she was even in the line of fire.

The paintball hit her left thigh with full force, catching her off guard. Without any protective gear or even thick clothing to cushion the impact, she was left entirely exposed to the sting of the shot.

kick streamer xenathewitch shoots some random with a paintball gun during ice's cx scavenger hunt pic.twitter.com/mFqzjrNBTm — antislave.com 🇺🇸 (@antislave1) August 9, 2025

While paintball is generally played in controlled environments with strict safety measures, this incident highlights the importance of proper equipment. Even a single paintball can cause significant pain and bruising, especially without the barrier of thick clothing.

Helmets and goggles are considered essential to prevent serious injuries, particularly to the eyes, while padded clothing reduces the risk of harm to the rest of the body. In this case, the absence of such protection turned a stray shot into a potentially harmful and entirely avoidable accident.

As Dexerto reported, the hurt woman can be heard saying,

"Yeah, she f*cking shot me. It was one of them girls."

Though she was not deeply hurt and expressed that she was doing well, several people suggested that she discussed the matter with the police authorities.

Seeing the unlikely turn of events, a streamer told XenaTheWitch,

"That’s a real worker you almost shot at."

Without bothering much about her actions, the Kick creator replied:

“I don’t give a f*ck."

Viewers were quick to voice their disapproval. Many labeled the act reckless and dangerous, noting that paintball guns can travel at high speeds capable of causing serious injury, especially without protective gear.

Why is she not permanently banned already? She did so many crimes on stream , fighting people , shooting randoms , hating on muslims ... @StakeEddie should ban her already its looking really bad for Kick. Female JohnnySomali — Who?🎬 (@KickStreamNews) August 9, 2025

X (formerly Twitter) Who?🎬 (@KickStreamNews) user reacted to the streamer's careless attitude, saying,

"Why is she not permanently banned already? She did so many crimes on stream , fighting people , shooting randoms , hating on muslims ... @StakeEddie should ban her already its looking really bad for Kick."

Netizen @eboyvagabond remarked,

"A felony per stream"

User @Jwing_0 responded with,

"Renting paintball guns then causing a crime with it ..insane"

