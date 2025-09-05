Trump's X account posts AI videos: Dancing with Cracker Barrel's old timer, being featured on Mount Rushmore and more

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 07: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks on the jobs report from the Oval Office at the White House on March 07, 2025 in Washington, DC. The U.S. economy added 151,000 jobs, with the unemployment rate rising slightly to 4.1%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Donald Trump is in the headlines yet again after he posted a bunch of AI-generated videos on his X account. One of the videos that gained massive attention on social media was an AI video of Mount Rushmore with his face on it. His face appeared alongside the existing four presidents, George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln.

The video received millions of views as well from netizens. This video reportedly surfaced a day after he took a dig surrounding the ongoing Cracker Barrel controversy. In the clip, Trump was seen dancing to YMCA along with the company's mascot, featured in the original logo of the brand, which was recently decided to be changed.

For the unversed, netizens bashed the brand for the new logo that did not involve the mascot. The backlash was so severe that the outlet brand even issued a statement confirming that they were not going ahead with the change. The statement read,

"We thank our guests for sharing your voices and love for Cracker Barrel. We said we would listen, and we have. Our new logo is going away and our 'Old Timer' will remain."

Another random AI video that President Trump shared on Truth Social was of two Sumo wrestlers.

Is it possible to carve out Donald Trump's face on Mount Rushmore at any point of time?

This was not the first time that Donald Trump made any references to being a part of Mouth Rushmore. While many netizens wondered if this was ever possible, experts chimed in and shared their point of view. According to reports by The Hindustan Times, experts believed that it would be impossible to carve Trump's face on Mount Rushmore.

Paul Nelson, a retired engineer who was initially a part of the team that was involved in the making of the structure, spoke to NBC News and said,

"It comes down to the geology, the engineering. It just can't be done."

Earlier this year, US Rep. Anna Paulina Luna filed legislation to ensure that Trump's face was carved on Mouth Rushmore. At the time, during a press release, Luna stated that the bill was meant to honor "his transformative impact on America and the historical significance of his leadership."

She believed that the structure must "reflect his towering legacy." Luna additionally stated,

"He will be forever remembered among the great like Presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, and Theodore Roosevelt."

However, as of now, there are no talks about getting Trump's face carved on Mount Rushmore in South Dakota. Then, in August 2020, the US President took to X and reacted to a tweet by CNN, which claimed that the White House had contacted the South Dakota governor to get his face carved on the structure.

In the tweet, Trump wrote that the article originally published by The New York Times was spreading false information. He wrote that while he never suggested the same, it sounded like a "good idea."

As far as the latest AI-generated videos posted by Donald Trump are concerned, it is unclear what prompted the president to post these videos on the platform so randomly.