Trump posts a spoof of Nathan Wade's hearing after Fani Willis loses bid to continue prosecuting Georgia case against the president

On Wednesday, September 17, Donald Trump posted a spoof video on his X handle from Nathan Wade's court hearing from last year. In the clip, taken from PBS News Hour, Wade was asked: "Did you go to a cabin with Ms. Willis ever?"

After repeating "ever," Wade took a long pause, during which a cloud appeared in the spoof, with engineered pictures of Fani Willis dressed provocatively in it. Before the video ended, Wade said "No".

The spoof, which has since gone viral with more than six million views, comes after Fani Willis's appeal to review her disqualification from prosecuting in Trump's 2020 election conspiracy case was denied in the Supreme Court of Georgia.

According to The Washington Times, Willis' appeal was denied in court on Tuesday, September 16. Five justices were in support of the denial, three were in dissent, with the remaining two withdrawing from participation.

Refusing to review the lower court's decision, Justice Andrew A. Pinson from the Supreme Court wrote:

"One might argue that such a decision rests on a necessary premise that conduct creating an appearance of impropriety is a sufficient ground for disqualification."

For the unversed, Fani Willis was removed from the case against Trump and 18 others after the court found that she had set up her boyfriend, Nathan Wade, as a special prosecutor on the case.

It was also discovered that Wade was not only receiving a much higher fee than typical of prosecutors but also took lavish trips with Willis. These trips were allegedly financed by the county funds that were meant to help process the COVID-19 backlog cases.

Wade was also removed from the case alongside Fani Willis.

Trump celebrates Fani Willis' appeal denial as a "great decision"

The denial Fani Willis' appeal in the Supreme Court of Georgia means that the Prosecuting Attorney's Council will not have to replace her on the case with another prosecutor.

In an email statement to the council, Willis wrote:

"I hope that whoever is assigned to handle the case will have the courage to do what the evidence and the law demand."

Pete Skandalakis - the council's executive director - shared that he'll start looking for a replacement, but is unsure of how long the process will take. Skandalakis also highlighted that, once appointed, any further action in the case will be up to the new prosecutor.

Meanwhile, President Trump hailed the court's ruling as a "great decision". He also went on to call Willis's prosecution over the 2020 election results "a rigged case to start off with". He added:

"What Fani Willis did to innocent people, patriots that love our country, what she did to them by indicting them and destroying them, she should be put in jail."

Now that Trump is the sitting president of the US, it is unlikely that he would be prosecuted over the 2020 election results, even if the new prosecutor replacing Willis chooses to proceed with the case.