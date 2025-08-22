"Tim Walz is roasted" - Internet reacts to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson reportedly surging in the 2028 Democratic Primary odds

MADRID, SPAIN - OCTOBER 19: US actor Dwayne Johnson attends the "Black Adam" photocall at NH Collection Madrid Eurobuilding hotel on October 19, 2022 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Pablo Cuadra/WireImage)

A little less than a year since the last US Presidential elections took place, people are now trying to guess who has more chances of winning the next ones which are set to take place in the year 2028. According to a tweet posted by @rawsalerts, The Rock's chances of winning have spiked up. The tweet dated August 21, read,

"🚨#BREAKING: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson surges in the 2028 Democratic Primary odds, now 3x more likely than Tim Walz — Polymarket."

This tweet further garnered massive attention with more than 530K views as well as over 3.6K likes since the time of its upload. Meanwhile the comment section has been filled with a number of tweets and reactions from netizens. Here are some popular responses found on X, formerly known as Twitter. One user tweeted,

"Tim Walz is roasted."

Another netizen noted,

"If The Rock runs… who’s his VP? Kevin Hart?"

"If the rock is a president in 2028, we are totally lining up with Idiocracy the movie," added a tweet.

"What are people smoking over at Polymarket?" wondered a netizen.

A lot of other tweets were also found under the original tweet, suggesting that chances of The Rock had increased. Many netizens seemingly mocked the apparent trends and predictions surrounding the actor. One user commented under the tweet,

"They're gonna throw out every celebrity they can until they find one that sticks, but it won't be enough."

"He's hiding something important and I don't trust him. It always seems like he's acting even when he's not," read a tweet.

"Lol my goodness is this the best they can come up with ? …" joked a netizen.

The Rock had previously talked about being asked to run in the presidential elections

This reportedly was not the first time that The Rock's name was associated with the elections in the US. In 2024, the actor made an appearance on Trevor Noah's Spotify podcast What Now? and opened up about the same. In the podcast, the actor revealed that he had been reached out by parties to run in elections.

According to him, this happened after an apparent poll revealed that 46% Americans would be supporting his campaign. During the podcast, The Rock said,

"That was an interesting poll that happened and I was really moved by that... I’ll share this little bit with you: at the end of the year in 2022, I got a visit from the parties asking me if I was going to run, and if I could run."

Describing the situation as a "big deal", Dwayne Johnson said that the poll was a reason why he was asked to run for the elections. The actor and former wrestler additionally stated,

"It was one after the other, and they brought up that poll, and they also brought up their own deep-dive research that would prove that should I ever go down that road."

The actor, however, added that despite so many people asking him about joining the elections, it was never his goal in life. He even stated that he never wanted to be in politics and disliked a lot of aspects about politics. The Rock, however, had shared a seemingly different take back in 2016.

At the time, he told GQ that the thought of being a President or a Governor was "alluring." In the year 2017, the actor told Variety that he was seriously considering running for the presidential elections in 2024.

The same, however, did not happen during the 2024 Presidential Elections. According to The Guardian, he even reacted to the aforementioned poll, in 2021.

The Rock wrote on Instagram,

"I don’t think our Founding Fathers EVER envisioned a six-four, bald, tattooed, half-Black, half-Samoan, tequila drinking, pick up truck driving, fanny pack wearing guy joining their club..."