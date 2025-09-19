"This is embarrassing" - Love Island Games fans react to Charlie being the first islander dumped from the show

Love Island Games host Ariana Madix (Image via Getty)

Love Island Games Season 2 aired a new episode on September 18, 2025. It showcased the season’s first eviction ceremony, which put an end to Charlie’s journey on the show.

At the start of the episode, Charlie was single and prone to being eliminated.

However, he was allowed a chance to turn things around by winning a couple’s challenge and giving the broken heart necklace to someone from the losing pair.

That way, he could remove himself from the risk of being sent home.

Charlie and his bombshell Justine chose Nicola and Isaiah as their opponents in the competition, hoping to defeat them and earn safety.

However, things did not go as planned, and Charlie and Justine lost the game.

With that, Charlie landed in the elimination round, where he was pitted against Kendall, who also lost the couple’s challenge.

It was now up to the safe islanders to decide who they wanted to dump from the island. All they had to do was stand by the person they wanted to save.

With the majority voting to keep Kendall in the competition, Charlie was dumped from the villa.

Love Island Games fans took to X to comment on Charlie’s elimination. While many said it was embarrassing how quickly he got sent home, others were disappointed with the outcome.

“Charlie dumped by his islander peers for a second time in a row, he actually needs to never do love island again cause this is embarrassing,” a netizen commented.

Charlie was eliminated in a similar fashion in his own season (Season 7), where his co-stars had voted to evict him. As a result, fans hoped that Charlie would never return to the franchise because his exit was “sad.”

“Charlie, plz stay away from this franchise, I can’t keep feeling embrassed and sad for dumping!” a fan wrote.

“Charlie just needs to quit these shows cause he’s never the favorite in and out of the villa. He’s been voted out twice by the islanders…” another one commented.

“Being the first bombshell and first eliminated twice is diabolical I lowkey wanted Charlie to get a second chance,” an X user reacted.

Other Love Island Games fans found Charlie’s elimination to be hilarious.

“Charlie being dumped twice by his fellow Islanders in one summer kinda feels like poetic justice ngl,” a person wrote.

“D*mn Charlie maybe Love island is just isn’t for you, being dumped off TWICE by two different casts is crazy,” another netizen posted.

“something about charlie saying “daddy’s home” and then leaving the next day…deadbeat daddy chyle,” one fan reacted.

Love Island Games Season 2: What happened during the couple’s challenge between Charlie-Justine and Nicola-Isaiah?

To evade elimination, the islanders had to work together to guide a ring across a metal course without touching it. In case the ring touched the bar, they would have to restart the game.

Charlie and Justine had a solid start, while Nicola and Isaiah struggled to maintain their balance.

While Nicola and Isaiah tried to figure out a strategy, Charlie and Justine lost their rhythm, as their ring kept touching the bar, putting them back to square one.

The game continued for a while, and ultimately, it was Isaiah and Nicole who won the challenge.

The other competing couples were Andreina (broken-heart necklace holder) and Johnny, as well as Kendall and Garbi. Both pairs tried to put their best foot forward, but it was Kendall and Garbi who lost.

As the winner of the challenge, Andreina handed her broken-heart chain to Kendall, sending him straight to the elimination round.

Shortly after, the remaining islanders announced their verdict, saving Kendall and eliminating Charlie.

Stay tuned for more updates.