“This Hags disgusting”: Fans outraged as Nicki Minaj drags Kulture amid beef with mom Cardi B

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art (Image via Getty)

The longstanding feud between renowned rappers Nicki Minaj and Cardi B has reportedly reignited. According to multiple outlets, including E! News, the beef began when Nicki Minaj, in a series of now-deleted X posts, implied that Cardi may have inflated sales on her new album, Am I the Drama? which earned a double Platinum certification by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

Not directly taking Minaj's name in a September 20 X post, the Bodak Yellow rapper slammed back, writing:

"Why you keep bringing up my album?? It’s not the gag that you think it is..You been in the game like 16 years.. you need to compare yourself to YOUR peers that started around YOUR time. Rihanna, Taylor swift, Drake…those are the numbers you need to be competing wit and you can’t cuz you doing lower than all of them… I was in high school when you came out wtf is you comparing yourself to me for???"

However, the feud turned personal when Nicki appeared to target Cardi B's daughter, Kulture Kiari.

In one post, Minaj aimed at both Cardi and Kulture, writing:

"Barney B & kulture vulture."

Barney B & kulture vulture — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) October 1, 2025

In another post, she escalated the insult, calling Kulture "ugly."

"Kulture vulture you ugly too," Minaj wrote.

Kulture vulture you ugly too. — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) October 1, 2025

"Kulture u a roach & a monkey. Like your sister," said Nicki in another post.

However, Nicki's aim at Kulture sparked outrage among internet users, with one user writing:

"This proves Nicki liked that tweet abt Kulture back in 2018. This hag is disgusting."

This proves Nicki liked that tweet abt Kulture back in 2018. This hag is disgusting pic.twitter.com/FmpWdfbHds — Ike🪶 (@Ike_nanoo) October 1, 2025

"Kulture the Icon that you already are, you got a 50 year old cocaine Barbie jealous of your youth, beauty and the fact that you are smart can speak many languages at such a young age," another user wrote.

"Cardi B need to whoop Nicki Minaj a*s. Mentioning Kulture twice then saying she ugly," said another user.

Cardi B responds to Nicki Minaj's criticism of Kulture

Meanwhile, Cardi B herself clapped back at Nicki Minaj's remarks about her daughter, Kulture, whom she shares with ex-husband Offset.

You said fuck Vulture what??? Bitch fuck that slow ass son that came out your pussy.. you was wishing so much negativity on me while I was pregnant and look at your karma… look what your rotten pussy produced!! Now he a whole 5 year old tippy toeing around the house and can’t… — Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 1, 2025

"You said f**k Vulture what??? B**ch f**k that slow a*s son that came out your p**sy.. you was wishing so much negativity on me while I was pregnant and look at your karma… look what your rotten p**sy produced!! Now he a whole 5 year old tippy toeing around the house and can’t spell his name," the Monster rapper wrote.

However, Cardi's comments about Nicki's son, Papa Bear, whom she welcomed with husband Kenneth "Zoo" Petty on September 30, 2020, also sparked outrage among fans.

"Y'all Witches speaking bad about some kids really show why this generation of Women shouldn't support shit from y'all. Kids and Family should always be off limits... Especially kids!!!" one user wrote.

"Y'all two grown woman talking about Poot innocent children like that embarrassing y’all need to be ashamed of yourself," another user remarked.

Meanwhile, in another post, Cardi B said:

"B**h you wish you could call my daughter ugly.. Kulture is beautiful and you know that. Your hate is so deep dark and nasty because your son nonverbal cuz you fucked him up wit them drugs so you jealous of everybody kids and their happiness!!! BITCH WHERE TF YOU AT STOP TALKING."

Bitch you wish you could call my daughter ugly.. Kulture is beautiful and you know that. Your hate is so deep dark and nasty because your son nonverbal cuz you fucked him up wit them drugs so you jealous of everybody kids and their happiness!!! BITCH WHERE TF YOU AT STOP TALKING — Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 1, 2025

The feud between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj continues to heat up.

Stay tuned for more updates.