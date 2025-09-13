The Lord of the Rings star Sean Astin elected SAG-AFTRA president after Fran Drescher

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 01: Sean Astin is seen at the SAG-AFTRA strike on August 1, 2024 at Warner Brothers Studios in Burbank, California. (Photo by Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images)

Sean Astin, the soul of The Lord of the Rings as Samwise Gamgee and the juvenile Mikey Walsh in The Goonies, was elected president of SAG-AFTRA on September 12, 2025. Astin received 79.25% of the vote against Chuck Slavin, a board member from New England, and now embarks on a journey for the 160,000-member union that he inherits.

With AI reshaping the industry, job opportunities dwindling, and critical 2026 contract talks on the horizon, Astin’s landslide victory reflects members’ trust in his grit and vision. The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, or SAG-AFTRA, is an international labor union that represents approximately 160,000 performers, including actors, announcers, broadcasters, stunt performers, voice-over artists, and more.

SAG-AFTRA is also a member of the AFL-CIO. For its members, they bargained and negotiated with the major studios for fair wages, residuals, and benefits. The strike of 2023 was a 118-day fight that was led by Fran Drescher and resulted in $1 billion worth of gains, including improved protections related to AI and bonuses for work streamed for the first time.

With offices in Los Angeles, New York, and 25 locals, SAG-AFTRA is a linchpin for workers facing industry upheaval. Drescher’s bold tenure, marked by fiery clashes with studio heads like Disney’s Bob Iger, unified factions but left unresolved AI and wage concerns. Her exit after two terms paved the way for Astin’s rise.

Sean Astin: A legacy of grit and union roots

Astin's election combines Hollywood stardom with strong union ties. He is the son of Patty Duke, the President of the Screen Actors Guild from 1985 to 1988, so he is certainly a descendant of strong advocacy. He has served six years on the boards of SAG-AFTRA and five times on the negotiating team, in which, at least in one case, the negotiating team became a strike team in 2024.

Backed by “The Coalition” slate, Astin’s campaign promised member engagement, stronger AI safeguards, and fair contracts. His 16,143 votes to Slavin’s 4,228 show overwhelming support, despite Slavin’s call for tougher AI rules. Astin's latest project was in Love Hurts, with Ke Huy Quan. Though he is still active in the industry, he is now focused on negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers in 2026 about better wages and job stability.

Elected with 64.77% of the ballot vote along with secretary-treasurer Michelle Hurd, Astin wants to solidify resources and unify different members from stunt players to broadcasters.

While some of his most memorable live-action credits include running down the hill and being willing to carry Frodo as Samwise during crazy odds in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, along with defeating odds as Rudy Ruettiger, Astin displays strength in the real world. His comment about doing a site visit to all 25 locals signals a sense of commitment to represent all of the members in a time when the union is at a decision-making threshold.

To watch Astin's leadership, stream The Lord of the Rings trilogy on HBO Max or Amazon Prime Video, in stunning 4K visual with Samwise's legacy. The Goonies, where Astin plays treasure-hunting Mikey, is available on Netflix and Hulu.

Stay tuned for more such updates!

