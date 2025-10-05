The future of the final Fast & Furious film is uncertain as Universal wants budget cuts

A scene from Fast & Furious film (Image via X/@TheFastSaga)

Universal Pictures has reportedly demanded that the budget for the final Fast & Furious installment be capped at $200 million, following the studio’s massive $1.1 billion spending on the previous three films.

Fast X, released in 2023, concluded with a dramatic cliffhanger that set the stage for what’s expected to be the final chapter in the franchise, marking the last ride for Vin Diesel, John Cena and the rest of the crew.

Fast X: Part 2 was initially expected to release this year, but the date was delayed after Vin Diesel revealed in June that Universal wanted him to prepare for an April 2027 launch. However, the studio has yet to officially confirm the film, and a recent Wall Street Journal report has raised doubts about its future.

The report stated that while Fast X: Part 2 does not yet have a finalized script, Universal has already allocated a budget for the project, which could potentially become a point of contention. According to The Wall Street Journal, the current draft would cost around $250 million to produce, but the studio is seeking a 20% reduction.

Achieving such a budget cut would be a major challenge, especially since Fast X cost a staggering $436.6 million (£365 million), according to the report. Universal’s 2023 filings indicated that the film was expected “to exceed the planned budget.” To control expenses for the sequel, the studio is reportedly considering reducing appearances from certain cast members and limiting the number of filming locations.

Vin Diesel's conditions for the final Fast & Furious film

The race that started it all. pic.twitter.com/qrnXtTirI4 — Fast & Furious (@TheFastSaga) August 20, 2025

At this summer’s FuelFest, Vin Diesel revealed that he had recently met with Universal Pictures executives, who asked him to deliver the next Fast & Furious film by April 2027. Diesel said he agreed only under three conditions: to bring the franchise back to Los Angeles, to revisit its street-racing roots and to reunite Dominic Toretto with his late partner, Brian O’Conner, played by Paul Walker. “That is what you’re gonna get!” Diesel declared before leaving the stage.

This raises the question of whether the filmmakers plan to use technology to bring back Walker’s character. Walker tragically died in a car accident in November 2013 at age 40, while Furious 7 was still in production.

Jason Momoa, who portrayed the villain Dante in Fast X, revealed that he has not yet been contacted about returning for the final installment. “I would love to come back and play, man,” Momoa said on ThePlaylist’s Bingeworthy Podcast. “People all over the world love that character... it’s crazy. But I got no script, so not that soon.”

While there’s still no confirmed premiere date for Fast & Furious 11, the film has already faced multiple delays. Vin Diesel initially announced on social media that it would be released in April 2025, followed by director Louis Leterrier suggesting a 2026 debut. Diesel later mentioned April 2027 as the target date, although Universal has yet to confirm this officially.

Check in for more news and updates on the latest films and television shows.

