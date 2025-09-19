Type keyword(s) to search

Taylor Swift 'Life of A Showgirl' movie: Date, venue, and more explored as singer reportedly releasing movie alongside album

Taylor Swift’s surprise film The Life Of A Showgirl will hit AMC Theatres on October 3, featuring a new music video, behind-the-scenes clips, and special reflections.
posted by Anisa Nandy
Friday 9/19/2025 at 2:25PM EDT
    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: Taylor Swift attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

    Taylor Swift has collaborated with AMC Theatres to release her new surprise project, a film titled The Life of a Showgirl, which will be released in cinemas on October 3. The pop star posted the news on Instagram and described it as one of the debilitating soirees and assured followers that they have a limited chance to catch the screening between October 3 and 5. She captioned it as:

    "I hereby invite you to a dazzling soirée, The Official Release Party of a Showgirl: Oct 3 - Oct 5 only in cinemas! You’ll get to see the exclusive world premiere of the music video for my new single "The Fate of Ophelia", along with never before seen behind-the-scenes footage of how we made it, cut by cut explanations of what inspired this music, and the brand new lyric videos from my new album The Life of a Showgirl..."

    In addition to the movie, the audience will be offered the world premiere of the music video of her latest single, The Fate of Ophelia, unique behind-the-scenes videos about the making of the song, and new lyric videos related to her new album with the same title.

    Taylor Swift's Showgirl film to debut in theaters on October 3 - All you need to know about the tickets and other details

    Taylor Swift is set to bring another cinematic event to theaters this fall, with AMC partnering once again for a limited run beginning October 3. The 89-minute feature is entitled Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl and will highlight the premiere of her new music video, The Fate of Ophelia, never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage, and also includes the individual thoughts of Swift about her new album.

    According to Deadline, the Variance, which handled the booking of Swift on his record-breaking Eras Tour concert film, is also undertaking the same role. As opposed to the release, Showgirl will also be shown in non-AMC cinemas, and the cost of the ticket will be $12 in memory of Taylor Swift's twelfth studio album. Regarding the tickets, Taylor Swift wrote in her caption:

    "Looks like it's time to brush off that Eras Tour outfit or orange cardigan… Tickets are on sale now. Dancing is optional but very much encouraged. Showtimes may vary, so check your local listings. Tickets are limited and available at releasepartyofashowgirl.com."

    It will begin screening on October 3, 4 and 5 with at least four screenings per day, and Taylor Swift is said to be targeting premium large format screens. It is released on a crowded box office weekend, along with the re-release of Avatar: The Way of Water, a Disney film, and The Smashing Machine, an A24 film starring Dwayne Johnson, and the release of Not a Single One, a film by Warner Bros.

