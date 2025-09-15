“Just stay home and watch the game on TV”: Netizens react to Taylor Swift reportedly hiding behind a portable barrier on the way to the Chiefs game

Taylor Swift Seen Using Portable Barrier During Chiefs Game Appearance (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift reportedly visited an NFL game where her fiancé, Travis Kelce, was playing as the Kansas City Chiefs' tight end. A fan-shared video showed her arriving at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday (September 14) hidden behind a big portable barrier. The moment caused a buzz online.

Taylor Swift hides behind a movable barrier at the Chiefs game, accompanied by her bodyguard Drew and personal assistant Erica. pic.twitter.com/opIPhLoDoA — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) September 14, 2025

"Girl just stay home and watch the game on TV," an X user commented on the news.

The clip spread on social media. It looked like stadium staff used the black barrier to block cameras and fans while Swift walked behind it. Earlier reports claimed she missed Kelce's last game in Brazil because of travel and security problems.

E! News reported that the pop star showed up at the event with her mother, Andrea Swift, and her brother, Austin. This was the first time the family attended one of Kelce’s games this season.

Mixed reactions online to Taylor Swift’s concealed stadium entry

Online reactions to the clip were mixed, with some users criticizing Taylor Swift’s use of a portable barrier, while others speculated it was a safety measure.

"She thinks she’s so much better than Travis it’s crazy," an X user commented.

Some viewers suggested the move reflected heightened security concerns, while others viewed it as unnecessary or attention-grabbing

"This is actually really scary but this just goes to show why Taylor rarely speaks out about certain things because how much of a threat it makes for herself & those around her!!!" another reacted.

"That's quite a setup Taylor Swift rolling with her crew and a movable barrier at the Chiefs game," one wrote.

"wait if this is true, why is she doing all that. she doesn’t usually do that," a person wrote.

"This makes me dislike her more than all airtime she gets on Chiefs telecasts," another commented.

"I feel like she got some kind of threat of violence for this game," one said.

Taylor Swift’s first Chiefs game appearance draws attention to security and planning

The Daily Mail shared details through a source about why Swift skipped an earlier match of Kelce’s. The source pointed out that travel issues, security needs, and the cost of it all made the trip unrealistic. They mentioned that Swift needs her security team to get to the location days ahead to make sure things are arranged, which made going to the Brazil game too hard.

Although challenges remain, the source pointed out that Swift plans to show up at more games this season. The Chiefs' game against the Philadelphia Eagles marked the first time she backed Kelce since news of their engagement spread in recent weeks.

Taylor Swift's low-profile entrance into the stadium highlighted how much public attention her relationship with Kelce has drawn and also reflected the security measures tied to her appearances.