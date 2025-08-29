Starbucks Kyoto Matcha Latte: Where to get, launch date, and more

Starbucks Revives Kyoto Matcha Latte for 20th Anniversary in Japan (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

Starbucks will reintroduce the Kyoto Matcha Latte to celebrate 20 years of its chilled cup lineup in Japan. This series, which began in September 2005 through a partnership with Suntory, started offering pre-made Starbucks drinks to customers around the world. Launched in 2008, the Kyoto Matcha Latte stood out as the first dessert-style drink in the lineup that did not include coffee.

After 17 years, Starbucks has brought back the Kyoto Matcha Latte as a "revival product" to attract longtime fans and introduce it to new customers. They kept the original smooth milk taste but added more matcha to give it a stronger, richer flavor. The sweetness was adjusted to highlight the high-quality ingredients, letting people enjoy the matcha and milk blend.

When and where the Kyoto Matcha Latte hits stores?

Starting on September 2, people in Japan can find the Kyoto Matcha Latte in supermarkets and convenience stores all over the country. It costs 219 yen (around US$1.49). Starbucks has introduced this drink as part of its push to highlight the chilled cup series, celebrating its 20 years by blending old traditions with a modern twist.

The packaging shows an updated take on the original design. It includes drawings of a five-story pagoda and classic-style gardens.

Green tones draw attention to the stronger matcha taste, while gold and other metallic details make the cup look fancy. Starbucks points out that the latte tastes good by itself and also works well with food.

They suggest pairing it with a tuna mayo rice ball where the seaweed and tuna bring out the matcha’s umami, or with a steamed cheesecake, which mixes the latte’s creamy milk taste with the dessert’s deep richness.

Starbucks celebrates 20th Anniversary with Kyoto Matcha Latte and special giveaway

Starbucks is running a campaign in Japan to mark its anniversary, giving participants a chance to win special prizes. Participants can enter via Twitter or Instagram between September 2 and 30. On Twitter, users need to follow the Starbucks Consumer Packaged Goods account, choose an option on the campaign post, and share a favorite “moment with chilled cup.”

On Instagram, they have to follow the same account and upload a photo with the hashtag #スターバックスチルドカップ20周年 ("Starbucks Chilled Cup 20th") that highlights their chilled cup experience. The top prize is a five-day, three-night trip to Seattle for two. Another 100 winners will get a charm set designed to honor the 20-year anniversary.

The Kyoto Matcha Latte comes with an updated recipe, a design inspired by classic elements, and a promotional campaign to draw attention. It brings a sense of nostalgia to loyal fans while giving new customers a taste of premium matcha. This limited-edition drink adds another special chapter to the story of Starbucks’ chilled cup series in Japan.