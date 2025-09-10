Spotify launches lossless audio after four-year anticipation

ANKARA, TURKIYE - MAY 01: In this photo illustration a mobile phone screen displaying Spotify logo with a headset onto it, in Ankara, Turkiye on May 01, 2024. (Photo by Dilara Irem Sancar/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Spotify officially launched lossless audio streaming for its Premium users, bringing one of its most requested features to life. After about four years of anticipation, the company said in a blog post that users can now hear music in high-fidelity 24-bit/44.1 kHz FLAC without paying more.

This upgrade promises a richer, more immersive listening experience, capturing subtle details in tracks that are missed in normal streaming. For both audiophiles and everyday listeners, Spotify's step is a big move towards giving a studio-like sound directly to everyday devices.

Spotify launches lossless audio for Premium users in select countries

Spotify is ready to roll out its much-looked-for lossless audio option. At the beginning, it will be available in some countries, such as Australia, Austria, Czechia, Denmark, Germany, Japan, New Zealand, the Netherlands, Portugal, Sweden, the US, and the UK. Premium subscribers in these parts will get an alert when the top-notch streaming option is good to go, but they have to switch it on for every device they use.

To do this, users should go to their profile, tap Settings & Privacy, then Media Quality, and pick the top sound choice. Spotify says it's best to use a Wi-Fi connection and plug-in earphones for the best sound quality.

Spotify rolls out lossless audio for Premium users at no extra cost

Spotify has launched its much-awaited lossless audio feature for Premium users. This is made to deliver a richer and clearer listening experience. Gustav Gyllenhammar, Spotify's VP of Subscriptions, said that the firm focused on quality, ease of use, and clarity.

Contrary to earlier speculation, Lossless audio won't cost more and comes with the normal Premium plan. This gives all paying users access to high-quality streams. You can try this new setup in the app now. In his words:

"The wait is finally over; we're so excited lossless sound is rolling out to Premium subscribers. We've taken time to build this feature in a way that prioritizes quality, ease of use, and clarity at every step, so you always know what's happening under the hood. With Lossless, our premium users will now have an even better listening experience."

Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content!