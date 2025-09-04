South Park jokes about Donald Trump getting Satan pregnant in viral new episode

South Park sparks buzz with episode showing Satan pregnant with Donald Trump’s child (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

The latest episode of South Park has generated widespread attention online after its unconventional plot featured Satan claiming to be pregnant with former U.S. President Donald Trump’s child. This plot is part of the show's 27th season, mixes satire, parody, and comments on internet fads. The episode starts with kids at South Park Elementary arguing about "Labubu," a collectible toy that's become super popular online. The school's new counselor, Jesus Christ, steps in to stop a fight between students, but he doesn't know anything about this toy craze.

In a staff meeting, he learns about it by watching an unboxing video one of the students made. Labubu becomes more important when characters in the show use the toy in ritual-like scenes. A student named Kelly Bronson records herself drawing a pentagram and doing a ritual that brings the toy to life in a scary sequence. After that, a group of girls tries a similar ritual, but instead of getting supernatural results they expect, they end up summoning Trump and Satan.

Meanwhile, news coverage within the episode centers on the unusual relationship between Trump and Satan. Fox News is trying to answer the question: “Is Donald Trump f*cking Satan?” “Fox reporters confront Trump and his rumored partner outside Air Force One.”

“No! I’m not fuc**ng Satan!” Trump shouts.

“We’re just sort of hanging out,” Satan said.

The episode's high point shows Satan explaining why he can't exit Earth: he's pregnant with Trump's baby.

“You think I don’t want to leave? I am bound to him!” Satan says. “I want to leave him, but I can’t because I’m pregnant. I am forced to stay in this situation for several more years.”

The plot wraps up with the Devil feeling stuck in this predicament, hinting at a long-running story for the season.

This marks the fourth episode in the current season to focus heavily on Trump.

White House and allies respond to “South Park” portrayals

Previous episodes of South Park have portrayed him in a range of satirical scenarios, including accepting bribes from politicians and participating in parodies of television programs. In several installments, his interactions with Satan have been a recurring element.

The White House issued a statement criticizing the show’s approach following the season premiere, which depicted Trump in sexually explicit situations and included a digitally altered public service announcement. A spokesperson argued that the program reflects political bias and lacks originality.

Trump's allies have also shown up in recent portrayals. A past episode featured a made-up version of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. This led to strong criticism from her. In a radio interview, she called the portrayal "lazy" and "petty."

The show has historically attracted both acclaim and controversy for its willingness to address sensitive topics with humor. With the Trump-Satan storyline now gaining traction online, Season 27 continues that tradition, maintaining the program’s place in conversations surrounding animated political satire.