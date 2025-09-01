"So superficial" - Love Is Blind: UK fans react to Bardha and Jed's argument at the reunion

Bardha from Love Is Blind: UK (Image via Instagram/@loveisblindnetflix)

Netflix's Love Is Blind: UK Season 2 aired its reunion episode on August 31, 2025.

Hosts Matt and Emma Willis welcomed the couples, as well as some of the pod squad members, to share life updates and relationship statuses.

Among them was Bardha, who had rejected Jed at the altar in episode 10 of the series.

Although Bardha had refused to tie the knot, she wanted to continue exploring a relationship with Jed.

However, she revealed at the reunion that she and Jed were no longer together.

The former couple tried to explain themselves, but soon got into an argument, with each pointing fingers at the other.

The crux of the matter was a miscommunication that sparked after Bardha continued to wear her engagement ring even though they were not engaged in the outside world.

The differences led to the couple drifting apart and eventually ending their relationship for good.

Love Is Blind: UK fans on X commented on Jed and Bardha's scuffle, with many assuming the couple had underlying issues.

However, at the same time, many criticized Bardha for not bending her ways.

"Bardha and Jed's squabbles are so superficial. Rings on or off, date bills. Get off my screen!" a netizen commented.

Many internet users pointed fingers at Bardha's behavior toward Jed.

"Bardha really thought she ate with that she’s so delusional," a fan wrote.

"I hate to say it but the blame for Jed and Bardha's break up is mainly on her. Even that story about the ring, his version of events sounded perfectly reasonable," another commented.

"“I wish you well just far away from me” Ah! Over petty arguments at the gym? What are we missing? Bardha really couldn’t even find it in her to be amicable with Jed, without the context she’s coming across a little hostile sha," a person posted.

Other Love Is Blind: UK fans felt there was more to Jed and Bardha's story than what was disclosed.

"Bardha and Jed definitely wouldn’t have worked in the long run… their disagreements seem quite bad with no resolution," a user reacted.

"I wonder if something more than what we’re being told happened during their Jed and Bardha’s arguments," an X user said.

"Is it just me or...have they still not really made it clear with the underlying issue was between Jed & Bardha? Like okay, they kept butting heads, over WHAT?" one person commented.

What happened between Bardha and Jed at the Love Is Blind: UK reunion?

Bardha started by clarifying that she made the right choice by turning Jed down at the altar.

She revealed that Jed showed her signs that "were not compatible" with the type of partner she wanted for herself.

Jed, on the other hand, revealed that the two of them gave their relationship a try after the show ended, but it failed to last.

Bardha countered, saying she was the only person who put in the effort to make their relationship work.

The Love Is Blind: UK star added that she did a lot more than she should have because of the guilt she felt for hurting him.

Bardha then shared that she kept her ring on as a sign of commitment. However, she regretted doing it since it ended things between them.

She recalled that on one occasion, Jed had asked her to remove the ring because his ex was in the same room.

A bothered Bardha removed it, but later, when Jed saw that she did not have it on, it resulted in an even bigger argument.

The male Love Is Blind: UK star countered by saying that he had asked Bardha to remove the ring because their engagement was supposed to be hidden.

One thing led to another, and the issue with the ring escalated, resulting in communication gaps and their breakup.

Love Is Blind: UK star Bardha eventually left the country and has been staying in Dubai ever since.

