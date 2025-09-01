"Just CRUEL" - Love Is Blind: UK fans slam Billy and Kal for ending their respective marriages around the same time

Kal from Love Is Blind: UK (Image via Instagram/@loveisblindnetflix)

Love Is Blind: UK season 2 aired its reunion on August 31, 2025. The segment saw the couples sit down with host Matt and Emma Willis to reveal where they stood a year after filming ended.

Among the couples who got married in episode 10 of the series were Kal and Sarover, as well as Billy and Ashleigh.

However, to the audience's surprise, both couples revealed at the reunion that they were no longer together.

It was Kal and Billy who had taken the initiative to end their respective marriages, leaving their wives blindsided.

Both male cast members ended their relationships shortly after New Year's, almost three months later, saying they felt disconnected and detached from their partners.

Billy and Kal also talked about the friendship they had built, which caused the ladies to suspect they had discussed their breakups with each other.

The timing and the reasoning behind their decision seemed similar, which only escalated their doubts.

Love Is Blind: UK fans on X called out Billy and Kal for ending their respective marriages in a similar way and around the same time.

Like Sarover and Ashleigh, internet users also suspected the men's intentions and motives.

"Kal and Billy need to run if they ever see me. They both planned to divorce their wives like they were firing them from a job? Just CRUEL," a netizen commented.

Many Love Is Blind: UK fans were disappointed in the way Kal and Billy treated Sarover and Ashleigh, respectively.

"Kal and Billy are LOSERS. I'm genuinely disgusted by what I just watched," a fan wrote.

"What I’m not getting is why Kal and Billy even said yes? Like they’d gotten all the screen time by that point, they could have said no and saved these women this heart ache?" another commented.

"I’m really disturbed by how emotionally disconnected Kal and Billy are, like something is wrong with them," a person reacted.

Other Love Is Blind: UK fans criticized the manner in which Billy and Kal ended things and the timing of it all.

"So you’re telling me that Kal and Billy SYNCHRONISED the ending of their marriages??? After MEN, fear God!!!!" an X user posted.

"Kal & Billy both breaking up with their wives 3 months after marriage, coincidently sending similar messages to them both & having met up a week prior as ‘boys’ is very suspicious… They want to be together. That’s it we’ve solved the puzzle," a netizen commented.

"Who wants to bet both Kal & Billy used ChatGPT to help them break up with their partners hence them being so similar," one person wrote.

Love Is Blind: UK stars Billy and Kal deny accusations and defend their ultimate decisions

At the Love Is Blind: UK season 2 reunion, both Ashleigh and Sarover revealed that the way their marriages ended was surprising to them because there were no signals of distress before the actual breakups.

Kal called things off, saying things "just didn't work" and that their relationship lacked spark.

Billy, on the other hand, gave a similar reason, saying that he had started to feel disconnected.

At one point, Billy revealed that Kal was his first point of contact after things went astray.

It prompted Emma to point out that both their marriages ended around the same time.

Upon hearing that, Ashleigh and Sarover claimed the men had used the same "script" for calling things off.

"When I confided in Sarover, saying, 'You won't believe what's happened to me.' Oh, what was the words used? The exact same. Very similar, like, 'loss of connection.' Feeling that 'things were forced.' 'No spark,'" Ashleigh said.

The Love Is Blind: UK star continued:

"And I mean, I'm not here to tell an unwritten story, but I just wonder if there was a conversation that happened between both males, where they sort of egged each other on."

Both Kal and Billy denied the allegations and accused the ladies of concocting a story that benefited their own narratives.

Stay tuned for more updates.