“The guy just wants to make good YouTube videos”: SNEAKO defends MrBeast against allegations that he’s “selling his soul”

Content creator Sneako has addressed the online backlash targeting YouTuber MrBeast after some people on social media alleged that his charitable efforts seemed fake and that he was "selling his soul."

During a recent conversation, Sneako shared his worries about the negative way people were describing MrBeast. He mentioned that some had called his expressions in photos "soulless" or even "villainous."

Sneako brought up criticism of a picture where MrBeast stood with children in Africa, pointing out how some online users had described it with extreme language.

Sneako denied any suggestions connecting the YouTuber’s name to religious ideas like the "Mark of the Beast" or to hidden deals or agreements. He explained that he has known MrBeast since around 2017 or 2018. In his view, MrBeast’s focus has stayed the same - to create fun YouTube videos, keep viewers entertained, and aim to lead on social media.

"I feel I've known him, and I know that I can vouch for Mr. Beast. I'll say this, known Beast for a long time. The guy just wants to make good YouTube videos and make people happy. It's not a mark of the devil thing. It's not a beast thing. There's no contract with other people, as far as I know, because he's on the same path that he was back in 2017, 2018. It's exactly who he was then, exactly who he is now," Sneako said.

Sneako defends MrBeast’s intentions and work ethic

Sneako admitted that MrBeast has made mistakes but said his main goal is to produce massive, high-quality videos. He explained that MrBeast does not aim to convey a deeper message beyond pure entertainment. Sneako also suggested that working on such projects nonstop over a long time might explain why MrBeast looks tired in some people’s eyes.

When talking about his own stance on the situation, Sneako said he would go public if he had proof of unethical actions or secret deals involving MrBeast.

"Is he perfect? No. Has he made mistakes? Absolutely. But he just loves social media. He loves YouTube, and he wants to just make the best thing ever. He wants to be number one. That's it. It's not really about a certain message. He wants to be number one on social media," Sneako said.

"Everything he's doing follows that trajectory. If he was selling a soul or if there were some deal with the devil, if there were some contract, I would have known about it back then, and I would tell you," he continued. "I'm the guy who would be yelling about it. You heard me yell about Chris Tyson, but I think that was vindicated about that. I'm sure he's not proud of that."

Sneako described MrBeast as a consistent creator focused on making large-scale content and staying at the top of YouTube.