“Please tell me it is not real”: Internet in frenzy as Smoothie King launches ketchup-flavored smoothie in collaboration with Heinz

Heinz and Smoothie King Unveil Limited-Edition Ketchup Smoothie

Heinz teamed up with Smoothie King to launch something pretty unusual: the Heinz Tomato Ketchup Smoothie. This limited-edition drink mixes Heinz’s Tomato Ketchup with different fruits to create a bold take on the usual fruit smoothie.

The idea originated from a long-standing online debate about whether ketchup, since it is made from tomatoes, could be considered a smoothie. Instead of letting the argument remain unresolved, the two companies decided to test it out. They created what they’re calling a “savory-sweet” drink while sticking to the high-quality ingredients both brands are known for.

Smoothie King is releasing a ketchup-flavored smoothie in collaboration with Heinz pic.twitter.com/OAmhFF3qTn — Dexerto (@Dexerto) August 6, 2025

The smoothie mixes Heinz Simply Ketchup, which is made with just seven ingredients and no preservatives, with fruity additions like açai sorbet, apple juice, strawberries, and raspberries. This recipe aims to taste like a traditional fruit smoothie but with a noticeable hint of tomato.

Both companies shared that they poured time into research and testing, going through a lot of flavor tweaking to get the final version right.

Lori Primavera, Smoothie King’s VP of Product Marketing, explained that they wanted the tomato flavor to stand out, but not take over the fruity taste.

She pointed out that the team spent months perfecting the flavor and texture to strike the right balance.

"After months of meticulous R&D, testing, and tasting, we landed on a savory-sweet blend that celebrates the tomato in all its glory," said Lori Primavera.

The ketchup smoothie supports Smoothie King's "Clean Blends" program, a commitment to leaving out over 75 additives from its recipes. It uses Heinz Simply Ketchup, known for being free of artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives.

Angie Madigan, Vice President of Elevation Marketing at Kraft Heinz, said they aimed to create a one-of-a-kind drink that still delivers on taste and quality.

The launch also lines up with the height of tomato harvesting time to guarantee the freshness of the ketchup included.

Internet reacts to Smoothie King and Heinz’s unexpected ketchup smoothie launch

Social media users expressed a mix of disbelief, humor, and curiosity following the ketchup smoothie announcement.

"this can not be real, please tell me it is not real," an X user reacted.

"This is where they lost me," another user wrote.

Some called it a “flop idea,” while others admitted they were intrigued enough to try it.

"I can't imagine that would be very good," another user commented.

"The way I see some of you all eat ketchup, I know you're gonna be happy with this," one wrote.

"This is going to be either kinda good or weirdly horrifying... probably both, actually.......I want to try it," another user wrote.

Ketchup smoothie launches in 5 cities as brands tap into online buzz

Starting August 6, Heinz Tomato Ketchup Smoothie will sell for $5.70 at certain Smoothie King shops. Five U.S. cities are part of the launch: Atlanta, Chicago, Denver, Miami, and parts of Greater New York and Northern New Jersey. There is no word yet if the drink will show up in more places.

Shoppers can try it and post about it online using #KetchupSmoothie. This partnership shows how online chatter has an influence on creating new ideas and products in real settings.

The ketchup smoothie might seem unusual, but it shows how food experiments keep growing because of online hype and people’s curiosity.

Even if it doesn’t stick around as a regular menu choice, its debut shows how both brands take risks and try bold ideas based on what their brands stand for.