Smoothie King Expands Beyond Drinks With First-Ever Food Menu

Smoothie King is stepping beyond beverages with the rollout of its first-ever food menu. Announced on Tuesday, August 26, the new Power Eats menu, a new category crafted to complement the chain's signature smoothies, is being rolled out nationwide.

The lineup features protein-focused dishes, made with premium ingredients. This is a big step in the brand's 50 years. Smoothie King is now also positioning itself as more than a go-to spot for drinks, serving good food.

Smoothie King expands menu with 6 new toast and protein box options nationwide

Smoothie King has rolled out new food items nationwide after a successful test run in Dallas-Fort Worth, the firm said in a statement. Now, the menu has three Loaded Toast choices and two grab-and-go Protein Boxes. They aim to offer fast, healthy picks other than smoothies.

With both sweet and savory tastes, the new items have fruit on peanut butter and chocolate hazelnut toasts, a classic avocado toast, and protein boxes full of eggs, cheese, nut butter, fruit, and crackers.

So basically, here are the new options: Peanut Butter Toast, Chocolate Hazelnut Toast, Avocado Toast, Eggs & Cheese Protein Box, and Peanut Butter & Fruit Protein Box.

Smoothie King to debut Egg Clouds and Chicken Tenders nationwide in 2026

Smoothie King is preparing to expand its menu in a big way, announcing that new food options will hit stores nationwide in early 2026. The rollout will introduce Egg Clouds - light, oven-made, cage-free eggs in three types.

They will also have Savory Chicken Tenders on sticks with strong tastes and dips. This is the first time the brand has done this, reflecting Smoothie King's effort to step beyond its signature smoothies and bowls. This change, says company head and CFO Gavin Felder, is all because of customer demand. In his words:

"For the first time in our history, we’re going beyond smoothies and bowls – and it’s all because we wanted to give our guests what they’ve been asking for... They've told us they want more flexible, nutritious choices throughout the day, and we've responded with an incredible range of food options that are not only delicious, but designed to leave you feeling great about your choice – no regrets, just the perfect solution to power your lifestyle and enjoy Smoothie King your way, all day."

Smoothie King launches $9.99 toast and smoothie deal, nationwide Sept. 2

Smoothie King is offering a new deal with its new menu, giving early access perks to Healthy Rewards members. For a certain time, loyalty users can get a new loaded toast with a 20-ounce "Enjoy a Treat" smoothie for $9.99. This offer will start for all on September 2 from coast to coast. Set up in Dallas back in 1973, the smoothie chain has grown to over 1,200 spots in the US.

