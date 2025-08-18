From Memes to Meaning: Slangs Like Skibidi, Inspo, Delulu, and more get Cambridge Dictionary recognition

The evolution of language continues to be closely influenced by digital spaces and online behavior, and this influence is increasingly being formalized. In 2025, the Cambridge Dictionary added over 6,000 new words. Many of the most eye-catching ones came straight from Gen-Z memes and how they use social media. Words like skibidi, delulu, inspo, and broligarchy aren't just found in TikTok comments or Reddit posts anymore; they've become accepted ways to communicate.
The Cambridge team checks its English Corpus (a huge collection of words from real-life use) to see if a word is stable and common enough to add. As a result, many colloquial or informal words tend to be recognized much sooner here than in more historically focused works like the Oxford English Dictionary.
Below are some of the most notable new entries, along with the description used by Cambridge Dictionary to define them:
While this faster, usage-based inclusion strategy sets Cambridge apart, the more conservative Oxford English Dictionary is likely to integrate the same terms at a later stage once they gain broader representation in formal and written contexts.
