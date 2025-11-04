Who is Six Flags America's CEO? Details explored as park to officially shut down after five decades of operation

Six Flags America Closes After 51 Years of Operation; CEO Confirms Redevelopment Plans (Photo by Katherine Frey/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Six Flags America in Maryland shut down for good after running for over fifty years, closing its doors on the last day of the 2025 season. Since opening in 1974, this theme park covered 131 acres and became a go-to spot in the Mid-Atlantic, bringing fun to families and thrill-seekers for more than five decades.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation had shared news of this closure earlier this year. The company mentioned it as part of a wider plan to reorganize its business. Back in May, it also announced that both the Maryland theme park and Hurricane Harbor, its nearby water park that ended operations in September, would remain closed.

Six Flags President and CEO Richard A. Zimmerman said the decision was made as part of the company’s long-term strategic planning.

“The parks were not a strategic fit with the company’s long-term growth plan,” Zimmerman explained in a statement (via yahoo.com). He added that Six Flags “will be marketing the property for redevelopment.”

Acknowledging the emotional impact of the decision, Zimmerman said,

“This was a difficult decision, and we recognize the impact it will have on our Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor park associates and guests. We are grateful to our park associates who work hard to create lifelong memories for our guests, and Six Flags is committed to supporting all impacted associates through the closure process at the end of this year. Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor have been an important part of the local community.”

The park’s official Instagram account posted a message of appreciation, stating,

“Thank you for 50 years of family fun.”

Fans bid farewell as Six Flags America closes after decades of thrills

Fans responded with nostalgia, sharing memories and tributes to their favorite rides and experiences. Six Flags America saw huge crowds on its last day. Many waited in long lines to experience rides like the "Superman Ride of Steel" again. The park provided many themed sections named Gotham City, Colonial Boston, Looney Tunes, Mardi Gras, and the American frontier.

“Today marked the final day for Six Flags America in Maryland, closing a chapter of memories. From Wild World (1974) to Adventure World to Six Flags (1999), it’s been a Mid-Atlantic favorite for coaster fans,” American Coaster Enthusiasts said in a statement. “Thank you to all who made the magic happen. The memories will ride on.”

Six Flags closed many parks to reorganize. Even with these closures, Six Flags runs big parks around the country which include Six Flags Magic Mountain in California, Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey, Six Flags Over Texas, and Six Flags Over Georgia.