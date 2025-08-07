Who was Sayed Sadek? All about the veteran actor as he passes away at 80

Veteran Egyptian Actor Sayed Sadek Passes Away at 80

Sayed Sadek, a well-known name in Egyptian cinema and TV, passed away at 80. His son, Louay El Sayed Sadek, who is a screenwriter, confirmed this news through social media.

Funeral prayers will happen later today after Friday prayers at the Police Mosque in Sheikh Zayed City. The burial will take place at Fayoum Road Cemetery. There has been no mention of the cause of death, and the date for the solace ceremony has not been shared previously.

Sayed Sadek’s enduring impact on Egyptian film and television

Sayed Sadek, born on June 18, 1945, started acting without going through college, holding just a high school diploma. Even so, he built a career that lasted many decades. His sharp looks, striking features, and solid physique made him stand out. These qualities often got him roles as villains, shady businessmen, or memorable supporting characters.

Sadek worked in both the movie and TV worlds, showing up in many famous projects. His films include El Embrator with Ahmed Zaki, El-Nimr wal Ontha starring Adel Imam, Keda Reda with Ahmed Helmy, as well as Al-Tajroba Al-Denmarkeya, Hassan and Marcus, and Fawzia the Bourgeoisie.

He acted in many well-known TV shows, including Yetrebi Fi Ezzo, Fere'et Nagy Attallah with Adel Imam, El Hakika wel Sarab with Fifi Abdo, and Lan Aeesh Fi Gelbab Abi with Nour El Sherif. These performances helped build his name as an actor who could handle all kinds of roles and give strong performances in different types of stories.

Outside of his roles on screen, Sadek’s work in Egyptian drama earned him formal recognition. In 2023, he was honored at the second Cairo Drama Festival in Alamein, showing how much of a mark he left on the industry.

Sadek built a steady presence throughout his career, appearing in mainstream hits and deeper, more character-focused projects. He kept up with changing trends in Egyptian entertainment. His acting struck a chord with viewers by blending raw emotion with genuine depth.

The entertainment industry now looks back on Sadek's legacy as it says goodbye. He leaves behind decades of work that connected different eras of Egyptian film and TV.

Today, the funeral will bid farewell to an actor whose roles helped shape the stories of many iconic Egyptian productions.