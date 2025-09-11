"Sad to see him go" - Big Brother 27 fans react to Will's elimination

Will from BIg Brother season 27 (Image via Instagram/@bigbrothercbs)

Big Brother season 27 returned with a brand new episode on September 11, 2025.

It showcased the houseguests bidding farewell to Will after he was evicted from the show with three votes in favor of his exit.

He was up against his ally and friend, Ashley, who survived the eviction with only two votes for her elimination.

Keanu, who was the third nominee on the block, removed himself from the risk of being sent home by winning the BB Block Buster competition earlier in the episode.

With Will’s departure, week nine of the CBS show saw the Judges' alliance slowly fall apart, resulting in the evictions of two of its members.

First, Rachel Reilly was sent home, and then Will was sent packing.

Both exits sparked strong reactions from viewers, who said Rachel and Will might have survived the week if not for the White Locust twist.

Like Rachel’s exit, Will’s departure from the series also made fans emotional, as they flocked to X to share their thoughts on his eviction.

While many praised him for being a genuine person, others expressed their disappointment in seeing him leave the competition.

“Will was without a doubt one of the most delightful people we got to watch this season, and I’m sad to see him go. Don’t forget that this all stems back from the White Locust Resort,” a netizen commented.

Big Brother viewers praised Will’s personality and the type of game he displayed on screen.

“Thank you Will. Thank you for all that you did to entertain us this season. Thank you for your authenticity, cam talks, and just being a great human. You probably don’t leave tonight if White Locust doesn’t happen but that’s for another post,” a fan wrote.

“Pop Pop is genuinely one of the best male castings ever. I will always have an appreciation for the standard he set. I will always have respect for the man that he is. Thank you for representing with such grace, love & genuine heart, Captain Will,” another one reacted.

“Put it on record that WILL NEVER GOT CAUGHT ONCE for a single lie he told. In his 50’s, he integrated so well with people half his age,” an X user commented.

Other Big Brother fans expressed a similar sentiment.

“Will is going up there in the best older houseguests rafters! Unproblematic, minded his business, clocked tea, protected our gworls. 10/10, highly recommend, no notes!” a person posted.

“Will was a breath of fresh air this season! Im so happy we got to see a good older man live out his dream. He treated each woman with respect and kindness. I hope he enjoys the jury house with Rachel,” another netizen reacted.

“Will Captain Will you were an absolute gem a breath of fresh air in the DR and an absolute King you always kept it real and you were always down to talk some mess lol it was an absolute pleasure to watch you this season,” one user wrote.

Big Brother season 27: Will gets emotional during his speech to the houseguests

After Keanu won the BB Block Buster and earned immunity from elimination, Will and Ashley geared up for facing the house verdict.

But before the Big Brother houseguests cast their votes, the nominees had to give a speech to campaign for themselves and explain why they deserved to stay in the competition.

It was then that Will could no longer hold back his tears.

“It’s tough. I know you all love me. I know I am– If I leave this house, it’s probably because I am lovable. I’m that lovable type of dude. But it’s all do what’s best for your game, you know, no tears, all cheers for Captain Will,” he said.

He ended his speech with a shoutout to his wife and patiently awaited the outcome.

In the live vote, Keanu, Morgan, and Vince voted to evict Will, while Ava and Kelley voted to evict Ashley.

With the majority of votes, Will was then removed from the contest.

In his exit interview with Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves, Will said that he thinks he was put on the show to mentor the houseguests and that he was leaving the game as a “better man.”

Stay tuned for more updates.