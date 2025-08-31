Robert Stafford describes emotional scene seeing Lil Nas X in jail

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 20: Lil Nas X poses with his father Robert Stafford onstage during the Lil Nas X Homecoming Event at The Gathering Spot on October 20, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Lil Nas X's father, Robert Stafford, recently talked about a deeply emotional moment when he went to see his son in jail, who was taken into custody earlier this week. In an interview with The Times published on Friday, August 29, Stafford said he cried when he saw his son behind the glass. He felt the moment was not only heartbreaking but also humanizing. He said that while all people have hard times, his son's hard times are amplified because of his spotlight of fame.

In his words:

"I went to visit him in jail and as soon as I walked through that door, I couldn’t do anything but cry. To see my baby boy on the other side of that glass. We shed tears with each other for a minute. And I had to tell him that 'what you're going through is normal.' We all have breakdowns every now and then, but the difference is, yours get played out in the public eye."

What happened to Lil Nas X?

Lil Nas X was arrested this month. The well-known singer was taken into custody on August 21 after a late-night incident in Los Angeles, which many people saw online.

The police later charged him with multiple felonies, like hitting police officers and not following their orders. Lil Nas X got out later on a $75,000 bond and is preparing for a pretrial hearing in mid-September.

Renowned lawyer Drew Findling is now working for him.

Lil Nas X's father urges compassion, says rapper will seek help after arrest

Lil Nas X's recent arrest has sparked concern among fans, but his dad, Robert Stafford, thinks this could be a wake-up call and a time for growth. From outside Van Nuys jail, Stafford made it clear that no illegal substances were involved and described his son as deeply remorseful over the ordeal. He said:

"When I went to visit, he asked me to say, 'tell everybody I'm sorry they saw me like that. Even in that moment, he was apologizing to people for something he was going through. He's very remorseful for what happened, but it can happen to any family. He's going to get the help that he needs. And just keep him in your prayers. Give him the same grace and mercy that God gives everyone."

He asked everyone to be kind and said that the rapper will get the help he needs from now on. Lil Nas X also talked to his fans, saying the event scared him, but he let them know he is working on getting better.

